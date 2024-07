Police in Massachusetts have arrested a suspect accused of striking another driver with an "expandable police baton" during what is being described as a road rage incident.

Gregory Knowles, 51, is now facing multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and witness intimidation following the alleged incident that unfolded late last Friday in Cohasset, a town just outside of Boston.

"The 34-year-old victim, from South Boston, called 911 and reported that he and the operator of a 2006 Jeep were involved in a road rage incident while driving North on Route 3A," Cohasset Police said in a statement.

"The victim alleged that the driver of the Jeep stopped in front of him, exited the Jeep wielding a metal expandable police baton, and began to strike him about the head and body, as well as strangle him, before fleeing the scene," the statement continued. "The victim copied down a license plate as the Jeep fled."

Cohasset Police then identified the suspect as Knowles from Hingham.

"Officers arrested the man and towed the Jeep back to Cohasset Police Headquarters, where they obtained a search warrant for the Jeep and recovered the expandable metal baton inside the vehicle," police also said.

Knowles was expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

"The victim in this incident sustained visible injuries but declined medical treatment on the scene," according to the Cohasset Police Department.