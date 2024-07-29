Marine dies following vehicle rollover incident at combat center in California

A U.S. Marine died on Sunday after a vehicle rollover in Twentynine Palms, California, according to the United States Marine Corps.

According to a social media post by the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, a Marine assigned to the Tactical Training Exercise Control Group was pronounced dead on Sunday.

He was involved in a vehicle rollover with a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle on Saturday at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, the post said.

The Marine was transported to Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, Twentynine Palms before he was medically evacuated to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, where he was pronounced dead.

No other Marines were injured in the incident.

The identity of the Marine will not be released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin have been notified of his death.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marine during this difficult time," Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.