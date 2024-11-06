Los Angeles' new DA-elect says woke predecessor lost trust of prosecutors, victims: 'I have to rebuild that'

Los Angeles County's newly elected district attorney said one of his first orders of business will be to regain the trust of the community after voters ousted first-term progressive District Attorney George Gascon on Tuesday, ending what critics deemed a failed progressive overhaul of the country's largest criminal justice system.

Gascon received less than 40% of the vote in a race against Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor who campaigned against the DA's controversial policies, highlighting them as a public safety risk.

"The office has to build the trust back with its own prosecutors," Hochman told Fox News Digital. "He lost trust and credibility with law enforcement… with victims and victims' families. From day one, I have to rebuild that trust."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gascon commented on Tuesday's election, saying the country's "rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking."

"Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever and our commitment will not waver," he said. "Nevertheless, I have called Mr. Hochman and wish him the best as Los Angeles County’s next District Attorney. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform."

Gascon was ushered into office in 2020 amid a reckoning over police misconduct and national calls for criminal justice reform. His directives – such as the elimination of cash bail, not seeking the death penalty and refusing to try underage defendants charged with violent crimes as adults – were panned by critics as being too soft on crime.

Upon taking office, Hochman said he plans to eliminate "blanket, extreme pro-criminal policies," such as gang members engaging in violent crimes as part of their initiation.

"That's what the George Gascon decarseration policies have effectively meant," he said.

While in office, Gascon also survived two recall attempts as voters voiced concern over his policies.

He also co-authored Proposition 47, a 2014 voter-approved measure that downgraded most thefts from felonies to misdemeanors if the amount stolen was under $950 and reclassified some felony drug offenses as misdemeanors. The law became the scorn of critics as retail and smash-and-grab thefts in California increased during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some also accused him of politicizing the DA's office, such as his recent announcement that he would recommend re-sentencing for the Menendez brothers.

On Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly backed a measure to roll back some of Prop 47's provisions. Proposition 36, the Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act, will undo portions of Prop 47 by increasing penalties for some crimes.

Hochman was endorsed by police unions, many of Gascon's own prosecutors, as well as many local elected officials.

In Alameda County, across the bay from San Francisco, Pamela Price was recalled as district attorney two years after taking office. Critics accused Price of being soft on crime after her handling of several cases.

Eric Siddall, a Los Angeles country prosecutor and former DA candidate who ran against his boss, said there has been a shift in attitudes about criminal justice.

"I don't know if there's a progressive DA in California anymore. I think they're all gone," he told Fox News Digital. "It's kind of an amazing shift from 2020 to 2024. Voters have clearly stated they want sensible reform, but they also want protection."

Despite political differences between voters, public safety is a crossover issue, said Hochman.

"I spoke to ultra-left liberals, independents and conservative Republicans. And it turns out that even though they don't agree on much, they do agree that making sure that the district attorney prioritizes their safety and implements policies that will hold criminals accountable for their actions in a smart and proportional manner really matters," he said.

In Oakland, Mayor Sheng Thao was also ousted from office after recall effort passed with 65% of the vote. In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed was poised to fail in her re-election bid.

Daniel Lurie was leading the incumbent Breed in the city's first round of ranked-choice voting.