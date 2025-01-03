Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans

Half-sibling of alleged New Orleans attacker says brother was radicalized, struggled to find himself

The suspect's half-brother indicated that he did not see any signs before the attack

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Brooke Taylor , Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Louisiana's top tourism official tears into New Orleans mayor after terror attack: 'An embarrassment' Video

Louisiana's top tourism official tears into New Orleans mayor after terror attack: 'An embarrassment'

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser expresses anger over Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'lack of leadership' and failure to secure the French Quarter after years in office.

Abdur Rahim-Jabbar — the half-brother of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans — blamed radicalization for the terror attack, though noted that he did not see any signs ahead of time.

Fox News spoke with Abdur Rahim-Jabbar in Beaumont, Texas, where he grew up. In all there are five siblings, he noted. The children have the same father.

Abdur said that Jabbar grew up Muslim, along with his entire family. He said that Jabbar stepped away from Islam, but found his way back following his latest divorce.

NEW ORLEANS TRUCK ATTACK SUSPECT INSPIRED BY ISLAMIC STATE TERRORIST GROUP

Shamsud-Din Jabbar

Shamsud-Din Jabbar's half-brother, Abdur Rahim-Jabbar, told Fox News that they were raised in a Muslim household. (Abdur Rahim-Jabbar)

Jabbar struggled to find himself throughout his life, his half-brother told Fox News. He said that his half-brother served in the army in a bid "to find something, to set him straight, ground him, and maybe find a viable career path."

Following Jabbar's divorces, his brother said that he was "looking for some type of guidance in his life."

His half-brother blamed radicalization for the attack and said that he did not see any signs prior to the attack. He also expressed condolences.

NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST, MAN IN LAS VEGAS CYBERTRUCK EXPLOSION SHARED MORE LINKS IN ATTACKS JUST HOURS APART

Jabbar on surveillance before the New Orleans attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released photos of surveillance footage that shows Shamsud-Din Jabbar an hour before he drove a truck down Bourbon Street, New Orleans, early on Jan. 1, 2025. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He said this "was not a direct reflection of his brother and the Muslim community." 

The terror attack earlier this week left more than a dozen dead and even more injured.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

Related Topics