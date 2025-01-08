Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Trump's dire warning to Hams

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:

- Trump vows ‘all hell will break out’ if hostages are not freed by inauguration

- Jewish high schoolers fight hate with community support

- Michael Masters: Illegal immigrant terrorists who target Jews must be banished

TOP STORY: President-elect Trump reiterated that "all hell will break out" if the hostages still held in Gaza have not been freed by the time he enters office in two weeks on Jan. 20. Trump was asked about the threats he first levied in early December at the Hamas terrorist organization that has continued to hold some 96 hostages, only 50 of whom are still assessed to be alive, including three Americans.

VIDEO: Elite Israeli forces conducted a dramatic raid in Syria, destroying a secret underground long-range missile factory that also contained information about Syria's chemical weapons program in September, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Watch here:

BANDING TOGETHER: The antisemitic hatred rising around the country in the 14 months following Hamas’ terror attack on Israel has not only affected college students, but is also taking a toll on kids from kindergarten through high school. In the face of rising K-12 antisemitism, Jewish Student Union National Director Devora Simon told Fox News Digital that an additional 4,000 teenage students in search of "meaningful community and authentic connection" have sought out JSU clubs in their schools, leading to the addition of 125 JSU clubs nationwide during the 2023-2024 school year.

WHY ARE THEY HERE?: Michael Masters, the national director and CEO of the Secure Community Network, writes that illegal immigrants who have targeted Jews must be banished from the U.S.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Attorney and guest columnist Brooke Goldstein offers a suggestion to President-elect Trump for combating antisemitism: Appoint an "antisemitism czar." This office would, among other things, crack down on universities that allow Jew-hatred to rage out of control.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "If those hostages aren't back – I don't want to hurt your negotiation – if they're not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East." - President-elect Trump to Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, Israel's ambassador to the UN.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here