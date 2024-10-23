Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Israel-US relations crippled by damaging leak

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- FBI probes leak of classified docs on Israeli preparations for possible Iran strike

- Israeli woman bravely describes horror as Hamas hostage: 'They were taking pleasure in hurting me'

- REBEKAH KOFFLER: From exploding pagers to 'honey trapping,' how Israel runs its clandestine operations

TOP STORY: The FBI is investigating the leak of classified documents that included top secret U.S. intelligence describing Israeli preparations for a possible attack on Iran. The documents are descriptions of satellite images showing Israeli warplanes preparing for a strike and practicing air refueling, according to officials. The documents, which are marked top secret, were posted to the Telegram messaging app last week.

VIDEO: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the leak of Israel's plans to attack Iran has badly damaged US-Israeli relations. Watch Fox News Digital's report here:

HORROR AT HANDS OF HAMAS: Amit Soussana, who became the first Israeli woman to speak publicly about the sexual violence she endured during her 55 days in captivity in Gaza after Hamas terrorists abducted her on Oct. 7, spoke before the United Nations (U.N.). "I was in my pajamas, barefoot, and decided to take the blanket from my bed to cover myself." She was dragged from her burning house to the Gaza border , beaten severely along the way. What followed was two months of horrific treatment.

COURTING THE JEWISH VOTE: Jewish voters in critical swing states could play a key role in the upcoming presidential election. Pennsylvania Jewish voter Rona Kaufman and Michigan Jewish voter Decky Alexander joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss who they are supporting in the election and why. WATCH HERE.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Author and Middle East expert Rebekah Koffler lays out how Israeli spy services exploit human psychology and their enemies' reliance on technology to protect the Jewish State.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Not a day goes by that I don't think about what that terrible man did to me, but I keep reminding myself that I'm free now and that he can't hurt me again." - Amit Soussana, recounting to the UN the sexual violence she endured during her 55 days in captivity in Gaza

