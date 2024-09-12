Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: 'Crescendo of intimidation' awaits Jews

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Columbia anti-Israel agitators to reach ‘crescendo of intimidation’ as Oct. 7 approaches

- Jewish Democrat suing Harvard over antisemitism chastises his party for inaction, endorses Trump

- Author warns of spiraling Jew hatred plaguing Canada

TOP STORY: Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson, president of the Legal Insurrection Foundation and of EqualProtect.org, warned that campus hostilities against Jews will build to a "crescendo of intimidation" as the anniversary of last year's mass slaughter of Israelis by Hamas. "We're dealing with a cult on campus, and that's dangerous and difficult," he told Fox News Digital.

VIDEO: Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Jewish Democrat who is suing Harvard over antisemitism on campus following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, told Fox News Digital he plans to vote for former President Donald Trump. Kestenbaum, who's testified before Congress and addressed the Republican National Convention in recent months about antisemitic threats on American college campuses, has been a Democrat since he turned 18, but said he could not support Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 because of her stance regarding Israel.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Brooke Goldstein, a human rights attorney and author of "End Jew Hatred: A Manual for Mobilization," writes that Canada is in the throes of a disturbing spiral of antisemitism. Read what she and others are doing to turn the tide.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "In fact, they're very careerist, very bourgeouis. They don't sacrifice themselves at all, but they're happy to have the students sacrifice themselves." Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson on college faculty members and their role in fomenting student protests.

