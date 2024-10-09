Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: CBS sides with the howling mob

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:

- One-year anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks arrives with lasting trauma for Israelis, American Jews

- CBS News staff in uproar after host challenges guest's anti-Israel views

- Liora Rez: Founder of StopAntisemitism says shocking rise in attacks on Jews has historical implications

TOP STORY: Life in Israel , and even for Jews in the U.S., one year after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks is far from a return to normal, according to Dr. David Fox, director of crisis and trauma services for Chai Lifeline International, which supports families living with illness or loss, said he’s traveled to Israel multiple times over the last year to meet with hostages' families and consult with survivors' families on the ground. "I think Oct. 7 will remain seared into the consciousness of Jews and of Israelis," Fox told Fox News Digital.

VIDEO: Israel marked the one-year anniversary of the Jewish State's darkest day on Monday. Watch Fox News Channel's report here:

SIDING WITH THE MOB: CBS News is in disarray, facing multiple controversies after altering an answer Kamala Harris gave in an interview about Israel and then chiding a reporter for pressing an anti-Israel guest. The Free Press reported Wednesday that Mark Memmott, CBS News' senior director of standards and practices, emailed all employees in late August telling them not to refer to Jerusalem as being in Israel.

MESSAGES OF HATE: The home and sidewalk of University of Michigan President Santa Ono were vandalized Monday, with anti-Israel messages spray-painted at the location on the first anniversary of Hamas terrorists' attack against Israel. The words "intifada" and "coward" were spray-painted on the property. Mark Bernstein, a member of the university's Board of Regents, said the vandalism was "yet another assaultive act of intimidation by the antisemitic mob."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Liora Rez, founder of Stop AntiSemitism, writes that a society that targets its Jews has an illiberal, stagnant culture where diverse ideas and innovation cannot thrive. Antisemitism is a symptom of a cancer that eats a civilization from the inside out. If America doesn't turn things around, it could go the way of other nations where hatred of Jews ran rampant.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The attitude of the Jewish people historically and of the Israeli nation since its inception has been to react to oppression by displays of resilience coming together." Dr. David Fox, director of crisis and trauma services for Chai Lifeline International.

UP NEXT:

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here