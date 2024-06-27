Former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy facing criminal charges one day after her resignation

Former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy is now facing a 17-count indictment containing felony and misdemeanor criminal charges a day after she resigned from her position.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Hamilton County Grand Jury returned the indictment after special agents started investigating her residency in April.

"During the investigation, agents determined Murphy knowingly entered false information on several government documents related to establishing residency in Chattanooga, though swearing to their truth in signing the documents," the TBI said in a statement.

Murphy, who was sworn in as police chief in April 2022 before resigning Wednesday, was charged with "one count of Illegal Voter Registration, one count of False Entries on Official Registration or Election Documents, three counts of False Entries in Governmental Records, three counts of Forgery, three counts of Perjury, and six counts of Official Misconduct," the TBI adds.

ILLINOIS POLICE OFFICERS WILL NOT BE CHARGED IN DEADLY SHOOTING OF UNARMED MAN IN HIS HOME

The agency says Murphy surrendered Thursday morning at Hamilton County Jail before being booked and released after posting a $19,000 bond.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said yesterday that he had "accepted the resignation of Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, effective immediately," according to WZTV.

"While the circumstances surrounding the situation have been challenging, I respect her desire to preserve the integrity of the Chattanooga Police Department," Kelly reportedly said.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FINDS PHOENIX POLICE HAVE USED EXCESSIVE FORCE, DISCRIMINATED AGAINST MINORITIES

Harry Sommers, the Chattanooga Police Department’s current Executive Chief of Police, will now fill Murphy’s vacated role while the mayor’s office launches a search for the next chief, WZTV reports.

"It is a disappointing day for law enforcement when an Officer or Chief is indicted for acting outside the law and tarnishes the badge we all proudly wear," the Fraternal Order of Police told Local 3 News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We appreciate the thorough investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation," the police organization added. "We will support our interim Chief and will offer our support to the Mayor’s Office in the search for Chattanooga’s next police chief."