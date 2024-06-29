Florida man who swam to island after allegedly attacking girlfriend tracked down by police, arrested in video

A Florida man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the head with a bottle of vodka, choked her and fled.

After using both his hands and a rope to attempt to choke her, bystanders who saw him chasing her were temporarily able to pin him to the ground "to prevent Joiner from causing more harm," the Port Orange Police Department said on social media.

Jeriel Joiner fled and swam to an island along the Intracoastal Waterway on the state’s Atlantic coast June 23, police said.

Body camera video shows officers being taken to the island on a Florida Fish and Wildlife boat and Joiner being arrested after he was found hiding inside a tent.

Joiner was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation and felony battery.

Police said Joiner’s girlfriend likely broke an arm during the confrontation.