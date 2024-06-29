Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Florida man who swam to island after allegedly attacking girlfriend tracked down by police, arrested in video

Officers found Jeriel Joiner hiding in a tent after an extensive search of an island

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Florida man arrested on island he swam to after allegedly choking girlfriend, hitting her with bottle Video

Florida man arrested on island he swam to after allegedly choking girlfriend, hitting her with bottle

Jeriel Joiner has been charged with aggravated battery, the Port Orange Police Department said. (Credit: Port Orange Police Dept. /TMX)

A Florida man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the head with a bottle of vodka, choked her and fled.

After using both his hands and a rope to attempt to choke her, bystanders who saw him chasing her were temporarily able to pin him to the ground "to prevent Joiner from causing more harm," the Port Orange Police Department said on social media. 

Jeriel Joiner fled and swam to an island along the Intracoastal Waterway on the state’s Atlantic coast June 23, police said. 

MISSOURI WOMAN BECOMES FIFTH VICTIM IN FOUR DAYS OF FLORIDA BEACH TOWN'S DANGEROUS RIPTIDES

Suspect holding up his hands

Jeriel Joiner holds up his hands after being found by police.  (Port Orange Police Department)

Body camera video shows officers being taken to the island on a Florida Fish and Wildlife boat and Joiner being arrested after he was found hiding inside a tent. 

Suspect hiding in a tent

Joiner was found hiding inside a tent on the island.  (Port Orange Police Department)

Joiner was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation and felony battery.

KAREN READ SUPPORTERS, CRITICS CLASH OUTSIDE COURT AS JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN POLICE OFFICER'S DEATH

Police searching island for suspect

Police extensively searched the island before finding Joiner.  (Port Orange Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Joiner’s girlfriend likely broke an arm during the confrontation.