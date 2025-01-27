Florida Democratic Party official and 'LGBTQ+ rights activist' arrested on child porn charges

Authorities arrested a Florida Democratic Party official and prominent LGBTQ activist on child pornography charges this month after he allegedly shared content with an undercover officer.

Matthew Inman, 39, served as treasurer for the Orange County Democratic Party and also as president of Rainbow Democrats, an LGBTQ activist group. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the middle district of Florida charged Inman with the transportation of child sexual abuse material. Authorities say Inman received and saved several videos "depicting adults sexually abusing young children."

"In October 2024, Inman traveled to Las Vegas and began talking online with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the father of a 9-year-old boy. During this conversation, Inman expressed interest in meeting and sexually assaulting the purported child. He also sent [child sexual abuse material] videos to the undercover officer," the attorney's office added.

The FBI soon obtained a search warrant for Inman's house, and authorities say the suspect tried to delete videos from his phone as he hid from officers in the attic of his home.

Rainbow Democrats issued a public statement on social media just days after Inman's arrest, saying they were "shocked."

"We offer our condolences to any victims of child sexual abuse and hope justice will be served to the fullest extent of the law," the organization's board of directors wrote. "We have suspended Mr. Inman from the Caucus. He has no acting role in any capacity with the organization as of now. He will be officially removed at our next general meeting."

"The Rainbow Democrats are working to move beyond this horrible incident to continue our service to the community," the statement finished.

An X account appearing to belong to Inman identified him as an "LGBTQ+ rights and civil rights activist." The account also notes his roles with Rainbow Democrats and Orange County Democrats.

Orange County Democrats also released a statement regarding Inman's arrest, and has since elected a new treasurer.

"We are deeply appalled and horrified by the news that Matthew Inman has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse involving a minor. We unequivocally condemn child sexual abuse in the strongest possible terms and hope that any victims involved receive the support and resources they need moving forward," the party wrote.

"After learning of the allegations against Mr. Inman, the Orange County Democratic Party acted swiftly to suspend him from all voluntary roles and responsibilities. We will continue to uphold the highest standards of accountability and integrity," the statement continued.

Inman was booked by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 16 and remains in custody at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, according to state records.