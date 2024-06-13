Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Family hospitalized while getting their pool ready for summer

Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital in stable condition after being exposed to the chemical agent

Five people in Ohio were reportedly injured Thursday from a chemical reaction while getting their swimming pool ready for the summer season.

The homeowner in the Cleveland suburb of Eastlake was prepping chlorine inside a home for their backyard pool when the chemical reaction occurred, the Eastlake Fire Department said, News 5 Cleveland reported.

Five people in Ohio were injured after a chemical reaction to chlorine for a swimming pool, according to reports.

Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. The incident is under investigation. 

Each year, thousands of Americans are injured by the widely-used chemicals designed to sanitize swimming pools.

From 2015 to 2017, latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pool chemical injuries resulted in an estimated 13,508 emergency department visits, most involving children. Most of the injuries occurred at home, and two thirds occurred during the summer swimming season, the agency said. 

A lifeguard cleans the water at a swimming pool located on a barge anchored on Brooklyn's waterfront.

Exposure to chlorine has seriously injured people in recent years. 

Twelve people, including several children, were taken to a hospital in 2023 after too much chlorine was put into a lazy river pool in Houston. Hazmat crews were sent to clean the infected area after the accidental spill. 

Chlorine is an important part of swimming pool maintenance.

In 2018, three dozen people were hospitalized after chlorine gas exposure at a California swim club. Fighters responded to the Shadow Brook Swim Club after a chlorine gas cloud formed at a swimming pool during a class.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.