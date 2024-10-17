Embattled prosecutors Gascon, Foxx endorse Harris, say Trump 'would make us all less safe'

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon and Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx were among a group of prosecutors who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Wednesday.

Gascon and Foxx are among the most divisive prosecutors in the country, and they argued in a Wednesday letter alongside dozens of other prosecutors that former President Donald Trump would make the country "less safe."

"Donald Trump would make us all less safe. As president, he oversaw the largest murder spike in history, tried to cut funding for law enforcement, and boasted that he 'did nothing' on gun violence. If reelected, he would threaten to roll back common sense gun safety laws and lead the charge to defund federal law enforcement."

"The choice in this election is clear. While Vice President Harris has spent her career holding perpetrators accountable, Trump has been convicted of fraud and found liable for sexual abuse. Vice President Harris will keep our communities safe, while Donald Trump will put us in danger. Ultimately, America must choose between a prosecutor who cares about public safety and a convicted felon who only cares about himself. We choose the prosecutor," the statement continued.

Foxx's endorsement comes just days after her office declined to pursue any charges against a "dangerous" Colombian migrant who was arrested for murder last week in Chicago.

A Chicago Police Department source shared with Fox News the migrant’s illegally-acquired gun went off in an apartment building, killing a "beautiful and promising" 17-year-old girl.

The source added that when 19-year-old Juan David Ramirez-Olivo was arrested for murder last week and questioned by CPD, he lied about being from Venezuela. Ramirez-Olivo is a Colombian national.

The Chicago Police pushed for Olivo to be charged with involuntary manslaughter; Foxx’s office went to bond court last Friday afternoon and repealed the charges, citing "insufficient evidence" to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Gascon is facing a lawsuit from the union representing the prosecutors who work in his office. The Association of Deputy District Attorneys has sued Gascon multiple times, in this instance for withholding information on a close ally in alleged violation of the California Public Records Act (CPRA).

The union sought information about Diana Teran, a top Gascon aide who is facing felony charges, in May and received an incomplete response, according to a 200-page court filing unveiled last month. Prosecutors sought her emails and information about whether she remained on the county payroll after her indictment. They also wanted to know if county taxpayers were on the hook for her criminal defense.

While the endorsement from Foxx, Gascon and other prosecutors is meant to bolster Harris' claim that crime has dropped under the Biden-Harris administration, new FBI data undercuts that message.

The FBI's preliminary data for 2022 had predicted that violent crime dropped by a slim 2.1% from 2021-2022. The FBI updated the data this week, however, and found that violent crime actually rose by 4.5%.