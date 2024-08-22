Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats

DNC Chicago protesters sound off on 2024 candidates

DNC protesters said they are not onboard with Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump

By Michael Ruiz , Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
DNC Chicago protesters sound off on 2024 candidates Video

DNC Chicago protesters sound off on 2024 candidates

Many anti-Israel demonstrators rallying outside Chicago’s United Center for DNC 2024 say they’re not ready to choose Vice President Kamala Harris in November. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital) 

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel demonstrators rallying on Wednesday afternoon outside Chicago's United Center during the DNC said they are not ready to choose Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

"We don’t really believe her, like, strategies of, like, you know, good vibes," one demonstrator, Enno told Fox News Digital, "That’s not how you fix a broken economic system."

Other voters attended the rally, hoping to be educated.

WINDY CITY ROCKED BY VIOLENCE EVEN WITH MIGRANT GANGS ON ‘GOOD BEHAVIOR’

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool)

"I’m really invested in learning more about this election," demonstrator, Hiram Garcia said, "As part of just getting more informed, I decided to come in person and get a good look at the DNC."

One demonstrator, Kim Gaspar, told Fox News Digital she wouldn’t be voting at all in November.

"I couldn’t possibly vote for Genocide Joe and I couldn’t possibly vote for Donald Trump - absolutely neither of them," she said. 

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold hands on balcony

US President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Tierney L. Cross)

Donald Trump pointing, smiling

Republican Presidential Candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump laughs while responding to a queston from a reporter after his remarks on August 20, 2024 at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan. Trump is visiting Michigan this week to discuss "crime and safety" during a campaign event. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Newman Abuissa, who said he is a Democratic Party delegate from Iowa, said he voted "present" when it came time to select a presidential candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to bridge the gap between the leadership of the Democratic Party and the base of the Democratic Party," he said. He added he would not commit to supporting Harris until Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire deal.