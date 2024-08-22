DNC Chicago protesters sound off on 2024 candidates

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel demonstrators rallying on Wednesday afternoon outside Chicago's United Center during the DNC said they are not ready to choose Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

"We don’t really believe her, like, strategies of, like, you know, good vibes," one demonstrator, Enno told Fox News Digital, "That’s not how you fix a broken economic system."

Other voters attended the rally, hoping to be educated.

WINDY CITY ROCKED BY VIOLENCE EVEN WITH MIGRANT GANGS ON ‘GOOD BEHAVIOR’

"I’m really invested in learning more about this election," demonstrator, Hiram Garcia said, "As part of just getting more informed, I decided to come in person and get a good look at the DNC."

One demonstrator, Kim Gaspar, told Fox News Digital she wouldn’t be voting at all in November.

"I couldn’t possibly vote for Genocide Joe and I couldn’t possibly vote for Donald Trump - absolutely neither of them," she said.

Newman Abuissa, who said he is a Democratic Party delegate from Iowa, said he voted "present" when it came time to select a presidential candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to bridge the gap between the leadership of the Democratic Party and the base of the Democratic Party," he said. He added he would not commit to supporting Harris until Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire deal.