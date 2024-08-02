Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TERRORISM

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revokes plea deal for 9/11 terrorists

The deal was revoked for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two others who played a large role in the terror attacks on 9/11

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Sweetheart plea deal for 9/11 'masterminds' is a 'slap in the face': Rep. Brian Mast Video

Sweetheart plea deal for 9/11 'masterminds' is a 'slap in the face': Rep. Brian Mast

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., discusses the growing outrage over the controversial plea deal given to three alleged 9/11 plotters and weighs in ahead of the U.S. Secret Service's upcoming press conference on the Trump rally shooting.

The plea deal that prosecutors agreed to with three of the terrorists behind the Sept. 11 terror attacks who were awaiting trial in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has been revoked by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III. 

On Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III took the lead on the case and effectively put the death penalty back on the table for Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, is seen shortly after his capture during a raid in Pakistan Saturday March 1, 2003 in this photo obtained by the Associated Press.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, accused mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The defendants are accused of providing training, financial support and other assistance to the 19 terrorists who hijacked passenger jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in the worst terror attack on U.S. soil in American history. Loved ones of the victims expressed outrage upon hearing news of the deal. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.