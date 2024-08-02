Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revokes plea deal for 9/11 terrorists

The plea deal that prosecutors agreed to with three of the terrorists behind the Sept. 11 terror attacks who were awaiting trial in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has been revoked by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III took the lead on the case and effectively put the death penalty back on the table for Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

The defendants are accused of providing training, financial support and other assistance to the 19 terrorists who hijacked passenger jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in the worst terror attack on U.S. soil in American history. Loved ones of the victims expressed outrage upon hearing news of the deal.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.