Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Deer caught on camera 'thrashing around' 103-year-old woman’s apartment before escaping through glass door

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the wild incident

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Deer thrashes around centenarian's apartment before escaping through smashed sliding glass door Video

Deer thrashes around centenarian's apartment before escaping through smashed sliding glass door

Police in Michigan broke a locked patio sliding glass door of an 103-year-old assisted living resident, allowing a deer that had jumped through a closed bedroom window to escape. (Credit: Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety)

A 103-year-old assisted living resident in Michigan sustained injuries this week when a deer broke through her bedroom window while she was in bed. 

Shocking body camera footage shows two officers breaking the glass on the resident’s living room patio door on Monday evening to allow the "thrashing" buck to escape back into the woods following the incident. 

The officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the resident’s home after staff at the Arbor North Living facility in Blackman Township reported a deer had found its way into the apartment, and they were unable to check on the resident. 

MONKEY MAYHEM AS DOZENS OF PRIMATES ESCAPE SOUTH CAROLINA RESEARCH CENTER

Deer jumping against window

The buck charged the patio window before the officer broke it, allowing the deer to escape.  (Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety)

Officers Luke Bradley and Ryan Martin first saw the deer in the living room near the patio doors from the apartment’s hallway door and blood in the apartment indicated it had been "thrashing around in an attempt to escape."

In the officer’s video, the buck can be seen moving around inside the living room and looking out the patio window before charging at it full force in an attempt to get out. 

Buck inside apartment

The buck thrashed around in the living room before it escaped.  (Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety)

Once the officer breaks the glass with his baton, the buck quickly escapes into the woods. 

The officers found the resident, who was conscious and alert. She was rushed to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said in a release. 

SHARK ‘COMPLETELY SEVERS’ LEG OF HAWAII SURFER OFF MAUI BEACH, AUTHORITIES SAY

buck in living room

The resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  (Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officers weren’t able to locate the deer. 