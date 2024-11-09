Deer caught on camera 'thrashing around' 103-year-old woman’s apartment before escaping through glass door

A 103-year-old assisted living resident in Michigan sustained injuries this week when a deer broke through her bedroom window while she was in bed.

Shocking body camera footage shows two officers breaking the glass on the resident’s living room patio door on Monday evening to allow the "thrashing" buck to escape back into the woods following the incident.

The officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the resident’s home after staff at the Arbor North Living facility in Blackman Township reported a deer had found its way into the apartment, and they were unable to check on the resident.

Officers Luke Bradley and Ryan Martin first saw the deer in the living room near the patio doors from the apartment’s hallway door and blood in the apartment indicated it had been "thrashing around in an attempt to escape."

In the officer’s video, the buck can be seen moving around inside the living room and looking out the patio window before charging at it full force in an attempt to get out.

Once the officer breaks the glass with his baton, the buck quickly escapes into the woods.

The officers found the resident, who was conscious and alert. She was rushed to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The officers weren’t able to locate the deer.