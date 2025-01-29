Deeply disturbing statistics show Texas children under the age of 11 left state for abortion in 2023

Disturbing new statistics released by a Texas state agency revealed that more than 100 children aged 17 and younger – including some as young as 11 – traveled out of state to receive abortions in 2023.

During the state's first year banning the procedure, data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission showed six children aged 11 or younger, two children aged 12-13 and nearly 30 children aged 14-15 traveled out of state to receive an abortion. The rest were 16 to 17 years old.

The report only detailed the first portion of 2023, making the actual numbers likely to be higher than what was reported.

Texas’ ban on the procedure came about because of the repeal of Roe v. Wade in 2022. The state currently does not make exceptions for rape or incest either, causing many to go out of state even if they are under the legal age of consent.

A study published in 2024 shows that Texas held the highest rape-related pregnancies of all the states with total abortion bans. An estimated 26,000 became pregnant between July 2022 and January 2024 because of rape.

Before the ban in August 2022, approximately 1,000-1,400 minors received the procedure in Texas each year, according to the data. But none in that age group received the procedure in the state by 2023. Data from 2024 also shows no in-state abortion for minors in Texas either.

Representative Mihaela Plesa, a North Texas Democrat, released a statement on the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of Roe v. Wade expressed concern over the ban.

"Today marks the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of Roe v. Wade. Texas currently has one of the strictest abortion bans in the nation, and doctors fear repercussions even if the life of the mother is in danger. In this legislative session, we must carve out exceptions to protect the lives of our mothers," she said.

She also took to social media in a post educating followers about the dangerous complications minors are facing.

"Children typically see more complications during pregnancy than adult women, doctors said, including high risks of premature delivery or preeclampsia, a serious condition that causes high blood pressure."

"These are not just statistics," said Plesa in her post. "These are real stories about people who are having these traumatic experiences. It’s happened right here in my district in Plano. This isn't happening just in low socioeconomic areas or certain districts. This is happening all over our state."