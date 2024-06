A cyclist in New York City threw a bicycle in front of an SUV waiting at a stoplight Wednesday in Manhattan.

Video footage of the incident shows a cyclist appearing to argue with the driver of a Jeep at 26th Street and Broadway as the vehicle was trying to advance at a green light.

As the driver maneuvered out of the way of the bicyclist, who was standing beside his Citi Bike, he is seen positioning the bicycle in front of the vehicle.

The driver then ran over the front wheel and past the light as the cyclist displayed two middle fingers as the vehicle passed him. He then flipped the bird to other honking drivers before getting on the bicycle and leaving the scene unharmed.

The New York Police Department told Fox News Digital it was not aware of the incident.

Citi Bike is a bikeshare program operated by Lyft that allows users to unlock bikes from multiple docking stations around the city, accessed via an app.

The program is the largest bikeshare initiative in the country, with 25,000 bikes and over 1,500 stations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, as well as Jersey City and Hoboken in New Jersey.