Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Computer programmer convicted for role in Nevada-based illegal streaming service, one of largest in US: DOJ

The streaming service, Jetflicks, often provided subscribers with episodes of shows the day after the they originally aired on television, authorities allege

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A computer programmer who helped operate one of the largest illegal television streaming services in the United States was convicted by a Nevada jury, federal prosecutors said Friday. 

Yoany Vaillant, 43, a permanent U.S. resident, worked as a computer programmer for Jetflicks, an online, subscription-based service in Las Vegas that allowed users to stream and download copyrighted television episodes without the permission of its owners, the Justice Department said. 

He was convicted of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement and is the eighth and final defendant to be convicted in the case.

JERRY SEINFELD DECLARES THE MOVIE BUSINESS ‘IS OVER’, NOT THE ‘PINNACLE’ OF SOCIETY ANYMORE

iStock

Someone watching a live television broadcast program. Streaming services have become popular in households amid a changing entertainment landscape.  (iStock)

At one point, Jetflicks, based in Las Vegas, claimed to have 183,285 different television episodes, far more than Netflix, Hulu, Vudu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, or any other licensed streaming service, authorities said. The service often provided episodes to subscribers, sometimes a day after they originally aired on television, prosecutors said. 

The vast scale of the piracy impacted "every significant copyright owner of a television program in the U.S. and resulted in millions of dollars in losses to U.S. television and streaming industries," a DOJ news release said. 

Vaillant was one of eight defendants indicted in 2019 in Virginia for running Jetflicks. His co-defendant, Darryl Polo, also a computer programmer, pleaded guilty to four criminal copyright counts and one money laundering count and was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. 

BILLY BOB THORNTON SAYS THERE IS A ‘PREJUDICE’ AGAINST THE SOUTH' IN HOLLYWOOD

FBI seal

FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.  (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Luis Villarino pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement and was sentenced to one year in prison.

In February 2022, the case was transferred to the District of Nevada for trial before Vaillant’s case was severed from the other remaining five defendants — Dallmann, Jaurequi, Douglas Courson, Felipe Garcia, and Peter Huber — who were all tried in Las Vegas.

The five were found guilty of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement, and Dallmann was also found guilty of three additional counts of criminal copyright infringement and two counts of money laundering by concealment.

Netflix logo on a mobile phone

In this photo illustration, the logo of Netflix is displayed. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallmann, Courson, Garcia, Jaurequi, Huber, and Vaillant are scheduled to be sentenced in February. 

The case is the largest internet piracy case by volume of infringed works, and first illegal streaming case, ever to go to trial, prosecutors said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.