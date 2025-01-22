Busy Chicago district known as ‘Mexico of the Midwest’ turns into ghost town as fears of ICE raids loom

Foot traffic has dropped significantly in Chicago’s predominantly Latino community, Little Village, also known as the "Mexico of the Midwest," according to a Fox 32 Chicago report, as fears of deportation have heightened since President Donald Trump took office Monday.

"They have seen way less foot traffic, way less customers than they usually see," Jennifer Aguilar, executive director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, said about the district to Fox 32. "Weekends are huge here in Little Village, and the amount of people that were out this weekend was significantly lower than usual."

Considered Chicago's second-busiest retail corridor, Little Village spans two miles long and is lined with nearly 500 businesses, including stores, restaurants and nightlife venues in the southwestern part of the city.

TRUMP GOES TOE-TO-TOE WITH SANCTUARY CITIES OVER DEPORTATION AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN SET TO BEGIN

According to Michael Rodriguez, an alderman for the 22nd ward, which includes Little Village, the once-bustling community isn’t empty due to just the cold weather. Rodriquez said to the local station that people are in fear of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducting large raids in the Mexican-American neighborhood.

"There's definitely a lot of fear out there, and we think it has to do with some of this less activity in their neighborhood," Rodriguez said. "The fear is palpable. The fear is vocalized by our residents. People in the streets are saying that they're scared that ICE agents will show up at their doorsteps, at their workplaces, at their places of worship or places of going to school. They're scared of that. That is a problem."

CHICAGO MAYOR REITERATES OPPOSITION TO INCOMING TRUMP ADMIN'S IMMIGRATION REFORM

While ICE raids are possible under Trump’s new crackdown on illegal immigration, there have been no signs of deportation yet, according to Leo Pargo, a community activist who’s been patrolling the neighborhoods for signs of ICE activity.

"We've been patrolling," Pargo said to Fox 32. "We've been driving around Little Village, and through Pilsen, looking for any ICE agents or any potential raids that would be happening. So far, nothing."

According to the report, as workers and shoppers stay at home, Aguilar said the looming fears will economically impact the district that reportedly rakes in $900 million in annual revenue.

"It makes it really difficult to stay afloat," Aguilar said. "Especially right now when it's just the beginning. It puts them in a state of worry, like what is it going to look like for the next four years?"

"It hurts really anyone who lives here in Chicago who receives services from the city," Aguilar continued.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANNING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTS THROUGHOUT US ON ‘DAY ONE’

As a sanctuary city for migrants, Chicago is facing Trump head-on after the president pledged to tackle illegal immigration during his inaugural address Monday: "All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

On Tuesday, Trump’s designated border czar Tom Homan also said that ICE agents have already been deployed across the country to conduct operations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the crackdown, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to oppose the president’s plans and assured that the city’s local law enforcement will not participate with federal immigration enforcement under the 2017 Illinois Trust Act.

"Chicago stands strong: regardless of the circumstances, our commitment to protecting and supporting this city remains unwavering," Johnson wrote in a social media post on Sunday. "We will continue to fight for the justice and safety of all who call this place home."