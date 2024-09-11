Arizona man injures 30 after crashing into Elks Lodge, charged with DUI: police

An Arizona man is in custody after allegedly crashing his vehicle into an Elks Lodge on Saturday night, injuring 30 people.



According to police in Apache Junction, 73-year-old Thomas Kain allegedly crashed his truck into the lodge at 8:27 PM while attempting to leave the premises under the influence of alcohol.



Kain has been charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, 17 counts of endangerment, and DUI – slightest degree.



"Ten individuals were transported to multiple hospitals by ambulance, while fifteen others received treatment on-site for minor injuries," according to a release from the Apache Junction Police Department. "At least five additional individuals drove themselves to local hospitals for further medical evaluation."

One other person injured in the crash remains in "critical but stable" condition and is expected to recover.



According to police, they are awaiting results from a blood test to determine the extent of alcohol Kain had consumed before getting behind the wheel.



The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control is also "conducting an independent investigation" into the accident and the events which led up to it.

"Impaired driving drastically reduces reaction times, decision-making abilities, and motor skills, putting everyone on the road at risk," said the Apache Junction Police Department. "We are fortunate that, despite the severity of this incident, no lives were lost. However, the outcome could have been far worse."



It is unclear when Kains' first court appearance will be scheduled.



The Apache Junction Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment.