American Airlines passenger tracks lost luggage to Hollywood homeless encampment

Using an Apple AirTag, passenger tracked baggage from Burbank, to Denver, to Dallas, and finally to a Hollywood homeless encampment

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An American Airlines passenger discovered that her lost suitcase wound up in a Hollywood homeless encampment with its contents missing. 

Aunny Grace flew into Hollywood Burbank Airport from Dallas, but her bag took a much longer route, she told KABC-TV. 

"It went to Denver. Then [from] Denver back to Dallas, and then eventually, five days later, it made its way back to Burbank," she told the TV news station. 

Luggage gets picked up by conveyor belt

A businesswoman picks up luggage from a conveyor belt at an airport terminal. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to Grace for comment, as well as American Airlines and the Burbank Police Department, but did not hear back.

At one point, Grace was told her luggage had been found and delivered to her home. However, an Apple AirTag in her bag placed it somewhere else. 

"I took a look at the AirTag, and it said it was in Hollywood. My intuition told me something was wrong when I saw my bag slowly moving down Western Avenue," she said. 

The AirTag eventually placed the bag near the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Western Avenue in Hollywood. She then realized it was in the middle of one of Los Angeles' homeless encampments. 

Person holding an Apple AirTag

Image of a person holding up an Apple AirTag (CyberGuy.com)

"I was mortified. I was shocked ... complete disbelief," said Grace. "I was in such shock that I wasn't even aware of my surroundings. Where is my stuff? Where do I even look?"

"I just started grabbing my stuff, crying, vendors are on the street looking at me, crying like grabbing my stuff out of this cart," she added.

Grace was with a friend who accompanied her. The friend paid off a homeless person to get her suitcase back. The airline said it was investigating how the bag traveled so far and ended up in the hands of a homeless person.

A homeless man in a clear plastic poncho stands next to a shopping cart

This view shows a homeless encampment on the sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. (Toby Canham for Fox News Digital/File)

"We strive to ensure that our customers’ checked luggage and other items arrive at their destinations on schedule and in their original condition," American Airlines said in a statement to KABC. 

"We are investigating what occurred here and, in the meantime, a member of our team is in contact with the customer to apologize and resolve the issue."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.