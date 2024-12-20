Expand / Collapse search
2024 Most Memorable Viral Moments: December 30, 2024

Choose your Most Memorable Viral Moment of 2024. Then see how your choice ranks and share the results with your friends.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Choose your Most Memorable Viral Moment of 2024. 

Choose between TikTok influencer Jett Pucket, who went viral for the affectionate nickname for his wife, Campbell Puckett, "Pookie", Olympic break-dancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn’s viral performance, and Moo Deng, the adorable baby pygmy hippo, capturing hearts worldwide with its playful antics.

Then see how your choice ranks and share the results with your friends.

Check back each day this week to pick your Most Memorable Moments of 2024. 

Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.