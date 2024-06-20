2 teen girls killed after jet ski crashes into boat in Illinois

Two teen girls, ages 16 and 13, were killed at a lake in Illinois on Tuesday after their jet ski crashed into a boat, authorities said.

The 16-year-old girl was operating a Yamaha jet ski while the 13-year-old rode as a passenger when the crash occurred at around 5:15 p.m. on Lake Marie in Antioch, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the teens were traveling at a high rate of speed near the channel to Grass Lake directly toward a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser, which was also approaching the channel.

The two watercraft, however, were unable to avoid a collision.

"It doesn't appear they avoided or tried to make any sharp maneuvers," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli told FOX32 Chicago. "It appears they went straight into the cabin cruiser. Just seems to be a tragic, unfortunate accident."

The teens on the jet ski, who were both wearing life vests, were knocked unconscious and thrown into the water, according to authorities. The four occupants on the Sea Ray immediately pulled the girls from the water, called 911 and rendered aid.

One of the girls was transported to the shore by the operator of the Sea Ray, while the other girl was taken ashore by the operator of another passing boat.

Both girls were then rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were each pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The teens were identified as a 16-year-old girl from Lakewood, California, and a 13-year-old girl from Long Grove, Illinois. Authorities have yet to release their names.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.