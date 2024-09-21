Expand / Collapse search
State Department

US launches online passport renewals, offering bypass of paper mail-in application

The new online renewal application is not available for children's passports or citizens living outside the United States

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
United States citizens will now be able to more easily renew their passports.

The Department of State announced Wednesday that passport holders will be able to submit an online form to renew their passports, no longer requiring a mail-in application. 

"By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

DOJ: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT STOLE US CITIZEN'S IDENTITY TO VOTE IN MULTIPLE ELECTIONS, OBTAIN AMERICAN PASSPORT

Passport US

A Passport processing employee uses a stack of blank passports to print new travel documents at the Miami Passport Agency in Miami, Florida. The State Department announced the launch of a new online renewal process for passport holders this week. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The faster process is available for citizens seeking to renew their travel documents up to one year before it expires or within five years after expiration.

Online renewal is not available for first-time applicants. 

Expedited renewals and applications from passport holders outside the United States also do not qualify for the online application. 

UKRAINE IMPLEMENTS PASSPORT RENEWAL RESTRICTION FOR MILITARY-AGE MEN OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY

passport control

Arriving passengers walk towards the passport control concourse at the Miami International Airport in Florida. Passport holders can  ((Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

Following staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department bolstered hiring efforts and technology investments to lower wait times on passport applications.

The department processed over 24 million passports during 2023.

"This is not going to be the last thing that we do," said Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter.

passport

Photo shows a United States passport cover in Washington, D.C. Passports for children and citizens living overseas cannot be renewed via the new online application. (AP Photo/Eileen Putman)

She continued, "We want to see how this goes and then we’ll start looking at ways to continue to make this service available to more American citizens in the coming months and years."

Passport charges remain at $130 regardless of method of renewal.

