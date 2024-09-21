US launches online passport renewals, offering bypass of paper mail-in application

United States citizens will now be able to more easily renew their passports.

The Department of State announced Wednesday that passport holders will be able to submit an online form to renew their passports, no longer requiring a mail-in application.

"By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

The faster process is available for citizens seeking to renew their travel documents up to one year before it expires or within five years after expiration.

Online renewal is not available for first-time applicants.

Expedited renewals and applications from passport holders outside the United States also do not qualify for the online application.

Following staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department bolstered hiring efforts and technology investments to lower wait times on passport applications.

The department processed over 24 million passports during 2023.

"This is not going to be the last thing that we do," said Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter.

She continued, "We want to see how this goes and then we’ll start looking at ways to continue to make this service available to more American citizens in the coming months and years."

Passport charges remain at $130 regardless of method of renewal.