Who came up with this crazy but cool electric monowheel?

One look at this circular contraption, and your first thought might be, "What is this wacky wheel?" Your next question could be, "Who came up with this crazy concept?"

Well, it's called a monowheel, and Make It Extreme is behind the massive circular thingamajig with a rider perched inside like some futuristic hamster.

These folks have taken their gas-guzzling monowheel and given it an eco-friendly makeover. The result? A ground-up, all-electric redesign that's pushing the envelope of personal transportation. Is it practical? Maybe not. Is it cool as heck? You betcha. So, let's dive in and see what makes this electric oddity tick.

Out with the old, in with the new

As the world shifts toward a cleaner, greener future, even the most outlandish vehicles are getting an electric makeover. Make It Extreme's latest creation, Project 149 , isn't just a rehash of their previous gas-powered monowheel. Oh no, this is a fresh take on the concept, with some pretty cool improvements to boot.

Building the beast

If you thought building a regular bike was tough, wait until you see what goes into making an electric monowheel. The Make It Extreme team started from scratch, crafting everything from the massive 57-inch outer wheel to the inner chassis. They even Frankensteined together a tire using parts from three different motorcycle tires. Talk about recycling.

Power to the wheel

Here's where things get interesting. The team "borrowed" two motors from a hoverboard and nestled them inside a go-kart tire. This clever setup sits right under the rider's banana seat, providing some serious torque to get this beast moving.

Comfort and control

Believe it or not, they've actually thought about rider comfort. Coil shocks help absorb some of the bumps, while a Shimano brake lever and twist throttle give you at least some illusion of control. And for those moments when you need to take a breather, there's even a kickstand.

But is it practical?

Let's be real here. Despite the electric upgrade and some clever engineering, this monowheel is still far from practical. It's still tough to control and about as safe as riding a unicycle on a tightrope. But you know what? That doesn't make us want one any less. Not to mention that the folks at Make It Extreme are constantly looking at ways to evolve the monowheel to make it more practical and user-friendly so that everyone can ride it.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The electric monowheel might not be revolutionizing transportation anytime soon, and while it may not be the most sensible way to get around town, it's certainly one of the most eye-catching. So, has this fresh build changed our minds about the ridiculous nature of monowheels? Not really. But it has reminded us that sometimes, the most absurd ideas can lead to the most fascinating creations.

If you had the opportunity to test-ride this electric monowheel, what would be your biggest concern? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

