Tiny Telo truck taking on giants like Tesla with big ambitions

Imagine a truck that's compact enough to navigate city streets with ease yet powerful enough to haul your gear for outdoor adventures. That's the vision behind Telo, a company that's rethinking the traditional pickup truck for the electric age.

With a focus on purpose-driven innovation, Telo has created a nimble powerhouse that challenges the notion that bigger is better.

Get ready to meet the Mini Truck 1 (MT1), a game-changer in the world of urban mobility and sustainable transportation.

Compact design, mighty performance

Telo has reimagined the EV truck from the ground up, integrating state-of-the-art electrification and advanced safety technology. This tiny truck is ready to navigate the tightest of city streets and also haul your gear to the great outdoors.

Telo's philosophy: Purpose-driven innovation

The name Telo, echoing the Greek word "telos," which means purpose, encapsulates the company’s mission. Based in the tech-savvy San Francisco Bay Area, Telo isn't about building the biggest truck on the market. Instead, it’s about redefining what a pickup can be in our electrified world, creating a concept that’s refreshingly compact.

The Mini Truck 1 (MT1)

Dubbed internally as the Mini Truck 1, or MT1, Telo's first product is set to challenge the status quo. With a length matching a two-door Mini Hardtop, the Telo truck boasts an interior and bed capacity on par with the outgoing Toyota Tacoma. With a weight of 4,400 pounds, it can reach a top speed of 125 mph.

Telo's innovative design extends to its 60-inch truck bed. With a configurable mid-partition, the bed can either stretch to fit 4-by-8 plywood sheets or transform into additional seating for up to eight passengers.

How safe is the Telo Truck?

Safety is not an afterthought for Telo. Despite its compact size, Telo has not compromised on safety. The truck features an 18-inch mechanical crumple zone. It also utilizes cutting-edge technology and is equipped with a suite of cameras and sensors to predict and classify collisions, ensuring protection for not just the occupants but also pedestrians and others using the road.

The heart of Telo is power and efficiency

At the heart of every Telo truck lies a dual-motor power train, delivering 500 hp and 301 pound-feet of torque. Coupled with a 106 kWh battery pack, Telo promises a 300-plus mile range and rapid charging capabilities.

The friendly face of Telo

Moving away from the aggressive aesthetics of traditional trucks, Telo opts for a friendly and approachable design. With its unique visual signature, including a grille-free fascia and triple-element headlights, Telo stands out in a crowd.

Telo's signature design element

The Telo truck features a distinctive pill-shaped sculpting on the doors known as the "milled groove." This functional design element not only enhances the truck’s aesthetic but also serves a practical purpose. It channels air from the tire wells through the front door, reducing turbulence and improving aerodynamics.

Meet Team Telo: The minds behind the innovation

The Telo truck may still be in the conceptual stage, but the team behind it is seasoned in the EV industry. It was co-founded by Jason Marks, Forrest North and Yves Béhar with design input from Fuseproject, an award-winning, international multidisciplinary design studio that Béhar founded in 1999.

Telo's road ahead

Telo is charting its course toward production, with an initial focus on in-house builds and a transition to contract manufacturing for larger series production. With a starting price of $50,000 before tax incentives, Telo is gearing up to make its mark in the EV space. So far, more than 2,500 pre-orders have been secured since launch.

How to pre-order your Telo

For those ready to embrace the future of urban pickups, Telo is now accepting accepting reservations. A fully refundable deposit of $152 secures your spot, symbolizing the compact 152-inch length of the Telo truck. It’s a small step toward a big change in how we think about pickups and urban mobility.

Kurt's key takeaways

Telo Trucks is truly revolutionizing urban mobility with their innovative, compact EV pickup design that combines rugged capability and sleek efficiency. By challenging the status quo and proving bigger isn't always better, Telo's purpose-driven approach is reshaping how we think about pickups for city living and weekend adventures. With over 2,500 pre-orders already, it's clear there's high demand for this game-changing concept that's poised to make a major impact.

