Google is probably the one online service that we all use at least once a day, whether it's searching for a query, finding something to buy or anything else.

It's generally safe to use, even though the search results aren’t quite hitting the mark these days. That’s a discussion for another time.

What we have at hand today are the hidden risks involved with Google search, which can not only compromise your device and personal data but also bring law enforcement to your doorstep. This is not an exaggeration, and below you'll find out how.

The hidden dangers of niche queries

Cybersecurity company Sophos issued an urgent warning on its website, asking people not to type six words into its search engines. Those who Google "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" have reportedly had their personal information stolen after clicking on fraudulent links that appear near the top of the page.

It’s unclear why hackers have launched this unusually specific campaign. The only reason I can think of is that they are targeting the Australian demographic, and the phrase "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" is easy to rank for on the Google search engine results page.

People who search about whether bengal cats are legal in Australia (they are, if you’re curious) are at risk of being targeted by GootLoader malware. This malware is spread through SEO tactics, where hackers make infected links show up high in search results. When people search for terms like legal documents or agreements, they might click on these dangerous links that lead to websites hosting a ZIP file with harmful code.

Once this malware gets onto a computer, it opens the door for a second, more dangerous malware called GootKit, which is designed to steal personal information and allow hackers to control the device remotely.

Hackers aren’t the only ones watching your Google searches

While hackers are targeting Google searches, they’re not the only ones watching what you search. Law enforcement, your workplace’s IT department and your telecom provider can also see your search activity. One couple reportedly learned this the hard way when police showed up at their door after they searched just four words, "pressure cooker bomb," along with the word "backpack."

Michele Catalano and her husband from Long Island, New York, were browsing online for some everyday items, but they quickly found themselves in unexpected trouble. Michele, a freelance writer, was looking to buy a pressure cooker, while her husband wanted a new backpack. They each searched for the items separately.

But two days later, her husband searched for both items from his work computer, just before leaving his job. His former employer’s IT staff flagged these searches and reported them to the local Suffolk County Police Department. Soon after, several black SUVs showed up at the couple's house, with police wanting to make sure there were no security threats.

5 ways to stay safe when searching something on Google

1. Avoid clicking on ads and suspicious links: Be cautious of ads or unfamiliar links at the top of search results. Hackers often use SEO poisoning to place dangerous links in prominent positions. So, try to stick with trusted websites and known sources.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

2. Use a VPN: A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet traffic, making it harder for hackers, ISPs or other third parties to track your online activity and searches. Many sites can read your IP address and, depending on their privacy settings, may display the city from which you are corresponding. A VPN will disguise your IP address to show an alternate location. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices

3. Enable SafeSearch: Google’s SafeSearch filters help to block explicit or potentially harmful content. It’s especially useful for filtering out unsafe links and improving search safety.

4. Limit personal data on Google: Adjust your Google account’s privacy settings to minimize data collection, including search history, location tracking and ad personalization. You can access these settings in the "My Activity" section of your Google account.

5. Use private browsing or clear your history: Using Incognito Mode or clearing your browsing history regularly can help reduce tracking of your searches. While it doesn’t hide your activity from ISPs or law enforcement, it limits the data Google can store on your device.

Kurt’s key takeaway

Bad actors are always trying to exploit any digital medium you use, whether it’s social media or a Google search. It’s concerning how malicious websites that put users at risk are readily available on the first page of Google. Although the search giant has claimed to prioritize helpful content this year, the ease with which hackers manipulate search results suggests Google is doing quite the opposite. I’m not holding out much hope for Google to improve its platform, but you can stay safe by avoiding suspicious links and being extra careful.

