How to group tabs in different browsers to stop tab overload

If you're anything like me, you probably have several tabs open on your browser. I often have tabs open dedicated to my emails, research for work, articles I'm writing and additional tabs off to the side for news.

A simple way to keep everything organized is by creating group tabs. Today, we will show you how to create group tabs in our favorite browsers: Chrome, Edge, Safari and Firefox, but first let's go over the basics of tab browsing.

Tab browsing allows you to have multiple websites open in the same browser window. This multitasking capability is essential for keeping track of various online resources simultaneously, whether it’s your email, research, work articles or the latest news.

How to create a new tab

Creating a new tab is like adding another piece of paper to your desk. It’s simple:

In most browsers, you can click the "+" icon, usually located next to the last tab on the tab bar, to open a new tab.

Organizing tabs

Once you have all your tabs open, it’s time to organize them. Here’s how to group tabs in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari and Firefox browsers:

How to group tabs in Google Chrome

Grouping tabs in Google Chrome is quick and easy to do:

Right-click any tab you want to create a group

you want to create a group Create a name for the group and select a color-coding

To keep adding tabs to the group, you can either drag them to the tab group name or keep right-clicking and selecting Add tab to group.

How to create group tabs in Microsoft's Edge browser

The process of creating tab groups in Microsoft's Edge browser is also easy to do:

You can right-click any tab to create a group, right-click any other tabs to add them to the group or simply drag and drop them into the tag group.

In addition to right-clicking tabs to create a group, you can also click on the Tab action menu in the top left corner of the Edge browser.

By clicking Organize Tabs, Microsoft's Co-Pilot AI feature within Edge will automatically sort your open tabs, grouping them by type.

How to group tags in Safari

Creating a tab in Apple's Safari browser is a bit different from the two above. Follow these steps to create a tab group:

First, in your Safari window, press the down arrow from the upper left toolbar.

From here, you can either create a group with the tabs you have open or you can create an Empty Tab Group to which you can add tabs.

with the tabs you have open or you can create an to which you can add tabs. Once you click either option, you will be presented with the window in which you can name your browser tabs to your liking.

How to create a tab group in Firefox

While tab groupings are a built-in feature in most browsers, Firefox doesn't support them by itself. The easiest way to do this is by using one of our favorite browser extensions: OneTab . OneTab is available for Chrome , Edge , Safari , in addition to Firefox , and you may like its features more than the built-in tab grouping features of the browsers we've already highlighted.

Here's how to install and setup OneTab for Firefox:

Visit one-tab.com or search for OneTab or download it directly from the Firefox add-ons page, at addons.mozilla.org.

Click Add to Firefox

Now, you can click on the extensions icon in the upper right toolbar and run OneTab whenever you want.

OneTab is a great browser extension that allows you to save all the tabs you have open as a list, making it easy to restore them whenever you want. As an added bonus, OneTab helps cut down on browser RAM costs, helping your online browsing experience function faster. OneTab also lets you:

Save all the tabs you had open as a list so you don’t have to take any additional action until you want to access the tabs again.

Restore each tab or all the tabs later

Get a reduction of memory use by 95%

Export your list of tabs as URLs (website address) so you can take your list with you or share it with others.

Available on: Chrome , Firefox , Edge , Safari

Kurt's key takeaways

OneTab is one of our favorite browser extensions, but now that Chrome, Safari and Edge have introduced tab groupings, it's now only a must-have if you use any other browser such as Firefox. Luckily, installing and setting up OneTab is just as easy as creating tag groups in any browser. Browser tabs are a great way to keep yourself organized, especially if you work with multiple browser windows open at once. I've always been a browser hoarder, and creating groups of tabs is a great way to keep everything under control.

How do you balance the convenience of having multiple tabs open with the need to maintain focus and efficiency in your digital workspace? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

