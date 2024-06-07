Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Southern city lands Musk supercomputer

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Elon Musk and xAI

Elon Musk debuted xAI last year. (Hakan Nural / Anadolu Agency / File / Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk's xAI selects Memphis for 'world's largest' supercomputer site
- D-Day veterans' stories live on through AI at the National World War II Museum
- Formula 1, AWS team up for AI-inspired trophy ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY: xAI has its sights set on creating the world’s largest supercomputer and, according to a recent announcement, the Elon Musk-founded artificial intelligence company has selected Memphis for its site.

Memphis, Tennessee skyline

The Memphis, Tennessee skyline is seen with the Mississippi River in the foreground. (Visions of America/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

'AGGRESSIVE NUMBERS': Thursday, June 6, 2024, marks 80 years since Allied armies stormed the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II on D-Day. The number of veterans who served in the war is shrinking by the year. But The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana, is helping some of their stories live on through artificial intelligence.

Tolley Fletcher looks at his honors given to him inside his home for his service in WWII

Tolley Fletcher looks at his honors given to him for his service in WWII

GAME CHANGER: Formula 1 and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have been partners for more than six years. But, that longstanding partnership is now set to reach new heights as the popular sports league and the leading tech company will leverage AWS tools to develop a generative artificial intelligence-designed trophy for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Winner trophy on display

Winner trophy is seen on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 02, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

'AGGRESSIVE NUMBERS': Nvidia needs to keep leading the AI revolution and showing strong growth, Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund portfolio manager Adam Johnson told FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

Nvidia processor AI

Nvidia logo displayed on a phone screen and microchip and are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 19, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.