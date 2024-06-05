Fox News AI Newsletter: The secret to better sleep

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
- Is artificial intelligence the secret to better sleep?
- ChatGPT down for some users, OpenAI says
- Is this 4-wheel security robot about to replace human security guards?
HIGH-TECH ZZZs: Artificial intelligence has made its way into drug development, surgery and medical advice — and now it’s helping people improve the quality of their sleep.
IS CHATGPT DOWN?: OpenAI said its popular ChatGPT service was working again Tuesday after being down for some users.
24/7 ROBOT PROTECTION: The security industry is on the brink of a revolution with the introduction of the Thalamus 2024, the next generation of autonomous security robots. Designed and manufactured in France, the Thalamus is a groundbreaking autonomous security robot that is redefining the way we think about surveillance and protection.
CHIP SWAP: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk asked Nvidia to ship artificial intelligence chips slated for Tesla to his social media platform X and AI startup xAI, CNBC reported Tuesday.
