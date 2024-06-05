Fox News AI Newsletter: The secret to better sleep

Expand / Collapse search
Girl sleeping

(iStock)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Is artificial intelligence the secret to better sleep?
- ChatGPT down for some users, OpenAI says
- Is this 4-wheel security robot about to replace human security guards?

Sleep AI split

(iStock)

HIGH-TECH ZZZs: Artificial intelligence has made its way into drug development, surgery and medical advice — and now it’s helping people improve the quality of their sleep.

IS CHATGPT DOWN?: OpenAI said its popular ChatGPT service was working again Tuesday after being down for some users.

24/7 ROBOT PROTECTION: The security industry is on the brink of a revolution with the introduction of the Thalamus 2024, the next generation of autonomous security robots. Designed and manufactured in France, the Thalamus is a groundbreaking autonomous security robot that is redefining the way we think about surveillance and protection.

Thalamus 1

Thalamus 2024 (Glocal Robotics)

CHIP SWAP: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk asked Nvidia to ship artificial intelligence chips slated for Tesla to his social media platform X and AI startup xAI, CNBC reported Tuesday.

Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Friday, June 16, 2023. 

Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Friday, June 16, 2023.  (iStock -- Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

