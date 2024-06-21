Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Putin's AI-powered military

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff
Published
Military victory forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Putin's AI doctrine seeks semi-automated military as Moscow could look to China for help, expert says
- Country star Walker Hayes worries AI ‘can outwrite me any day’
- AI to play critical role in cybersecurity mitigation, response plan for upcoming Paris Olympics

PUTIN'S ROBOTS: Russia increasingly looks toward artificial intelligence (AI) to address deficiencies in its battlefield capabilities and capacities that the invasion of Ukraine has exposed, according to experts. 

Russia Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a Victory Day military parade marking the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in Moscow, Russia.  (Tian Bing/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

'GOD MADE US CREATIVE': For country star Walker Hayes, artificial intelligence makes him very worried about the future.

Walker Hayes singing into microphone

Walker Hayes on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

CYBERSECURITY GAMEPLAN: Next month, athletes from countries across the globe will descend on Paris for the highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics. As the competitors gear up for their chance to earn a highly coveted medal this year, those who have been tasked with overseeing the more than two-week-long event continue to prepare a defense against cybersecurity threats.

Paris olympics

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

'PREMATURE': The House of Representatives will likely not take up legislation this year to establish a large-scale framework for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

Congress and AI

AI Elections

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

