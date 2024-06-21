Fox News AI Newsletter: Putin's AI-powered military

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Putin's AI doctrine seeks semi-automated military as Moscow could look to China for help, expert says

- Country star Walker Hayes worries AI ‘can outwrite me any day’

- AI to play critical role in cybersecurity mitigation, response plan for upcoming Paris Olympics

PUTIN'S ROBOTS: Russia increasingly looks toward artificial intelligence (AI) to address deficiencies in its battlefield capabilities and capacities that the invasion of Ukraine has exposed, according to experts.

'GOD MADE US CREATIVE': For country star Walker Hayes, artificial intelligence makes him very worried about the future.

CYBERSECURITY GAMEPLAN: Next month, athletes from countries across the globe will descend on Paris for the highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics. As the competitors gear up for their chance to earn a highly coveted medal this year, those who have been tasked with overseeing the more than two-week-long event continue to prepare a defense against cybersecurity threats.

'PREMATURE': The House of Representatives will likely not take up legislation this year to establish a large-scale framework for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation