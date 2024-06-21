Fox News AI Newsletter: Putin's AI-powered military

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Putin's AI doctrine seeks semi-automated military as Moscow could look to China for help, expert says
- Country star Walker Hayes worries AI ‘can outwrite me any day’
- AI to play critical role in cybersecurity mitigation, response plan for upcoming Paris Olympics
PUTIN'S ROBOTS: Russia increasingly looks toward artificial intelligence (AI) to address deficiencies in its battlefield capabilities and capacities that the invasion of Ukraine has exposed, according to experts.
'GOD MADE US CREATIVE': For country star Walker Hayes, artificial intelligence makes him very worried about the future.
CYBERSECURITY GAMEPLAN: Next month, athletes from countries across the globe will descend on Paris for the highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics. As the competitors gear up for their chance to earn a highly coveted medal this year, those who have been tasked with overseeing the more than two-week-long event continue to prepare a defense against cybersecurity threats.
'PREMATURE': The House of Representatives will likely not take up legislation this year to establish a large-scale framework for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.
