Fox News AI Newsletter: OpenAI responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- OpenAI hits back at Elon Musk lawsuit, says he suggested for-profit entity

- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund

- House AI task force says 'unreasonable' to expect immediate congressional action on AI in 250-page report

Elon Musk

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

AI WARS: OpenAI is pushing back against Elon Musk's latest attempt to rework his lawsuit against the artificial intelligence giant that seeks to prevent the company from moving to a for-profit structure, noting in a blog post and legal filing that Musk had argued for it to do so years ago.

AGE OF AI : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining the list of U.S. tech titans donating to President-elect Trump's inaugural fund, a spokesperson exclusively told Fox News Digital.

House task force on AI

(The House task force on AI released a 253-page report. (Getty Images))

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: The House task force on artificial intelligence is urging the U.S. government to aim for "a flexible sectoral regulatory framework" for the technology in a nearly 300-page report released Tuesday morning.

MAC MALWARE MESS: Artificial intelligence is making life easier not just for us but also for cybercriminals. It is enabling them to create elaborate campaigns to deceive people, efforts that would otherwise take months. Security researchers have discovered a new info stealer malware that masquerades as video-calling software. Hackers have built a whole website and set up companies using AI to make the malware appear harmless.

AI deception 1

Cybercriminals are using AI to deceive internet users. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

