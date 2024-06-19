Fox News AI Newsletter: Fmr Air Force secretary says what US must do now to keep competitive with China

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- China AI arms race: Here's what Air Force, Congress must do now to keep US competitive

- McDonald's ending AI drive-thru ordering

- Could Microsoft's creepy 'Recall' AI feature become potent spy tool for crooks?

CHINA AI ARMS RACE: In the last decade, however, a strategic adversary has emerged – China – so the Air Force must recapitalize its very old fleets quickly.

'FUTURE' NOT HERE: McDonald's has informed franchisees that it is ending an artificial intelligence drive-thru order taking program, a report says.

AI SPY TOOL?: Microsoft has announced a change in the rollout plan for the Recall preview feature on Copilot+ PCs. Recall is an AI tool capable of recording everything on your screen, and security researchers have exposed potential flaws that could expose personal data to malicious code.

Cha-ching!: Artificial intelligence skills are in high demand these days, with some companies offering salaries in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for employees that are experts in the rapidly developing technology.

MERGING AI & FAITH: A new AI Lab at a Christian university in California is grounded in theological values — something the school hopes will help to prevent Christians and others of faith from falling behind when it comes to this new technology.

