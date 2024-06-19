Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Fmr Air Force secretary says what US must do now to keep competitive with China

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec

Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning and a former artificial intelligence researcher with NASA, says advances in AI now make it possible to deliver to children "a personalized and supportive" experience in education.

- China AI arms race: Here's what Air Force, Congress must do now to keep US competitive

- McDonald's ending AI drive-thru ordering

- Could Microsoft's creepy 'Recall' AI feature become potent spy tool for crooks?

US Air Force F-16 refuels over Iraq and Syria air space in 2017

FILE - A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017. (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

CHINA AI ARMS RACE: In the last decade, however, a strategic adversary has emerged – China – so the Air Force must recapitalize its very old fleets quickly.

'FUTURE' NOT HERE: McDonald's has informed franchisees that it is ending an artificial intelligence drive-thru order taking program, a report says.

Could Microsoft's creepy 'Recall' AI feature become potent spy tool for crooks?

Copilot + PC logo (Microsoft) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

AI SPY TOOL?: Microsoft has announced a change in the rollout plan for the Recall preview feature on Copilot+ PCs. Recall is an AI tool capable of recording everything on your screen, and security researchers have exposed potential flaws that could expose personal data to malicious code.

Cha-ching!: Artificial intelligence skills are in high demand these days, with some companies offering salaries in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for employees that are experts in the rapidly developing technology.

caption

caption (Courtesy of Biola University)

MERGING AI & FAITH: A new AI Lab at a Christian university in California is grounded in theological values — something the school hopes will help to prevent Christians and others of faith from falling behind when it comes to this new technology.

This article was written by Fox News staff.