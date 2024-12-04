Fox News AI Newsletter: AI catches cancer that mammogram misses

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- AI detects woman’s breast cancer after routine screening missed it: 'Deeply grateful'

- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looking forward to working with Trump admin, says US must build best AI infrastructure

- Robots perform like human surgeons by just watching videos

MAMMO MISHAP: A U.K. woman is thanking artificial intelligence for saving her life. The technology picked up cancer cells in the patient's screening that were undetectable by the human eye, according to SWNS.

READY AND WILLING: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, on Sunday said he is looking forward to working with the incoming Trump administration, adding that he thinks President-elect Trump will succeed at helping to make America a world-leading force in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

SEEING IS REPEATING: In a groundbreaking development, researchers at Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University have successfully trained a robotic surgical system to perform complex tasks with the skill of human doctors.

'TERRIFYING': Katherine Waterston isn’t a big fan of artificial intelligence.

"Like all technology, there's the potential for incredible innovation and a real threat and obviously needs to be highly regulated," she told Fox News Digital.

