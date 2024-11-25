AI horror flick star Katherine Waterston admits new tech is ‘terrifying’

Katherine Waterston isn’t a big fan of artificial intelligence.

"Like all technology, there's the potential for incredible innovation and a real threat and obviously needs to be highly regulated," she told Fox News Digital.

Waterston starred in a horror film earlier this year titled "Afraid," about an AI home assistant going rogue and wreaking havoc on a family’s life.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

"We're not keeping up with the rate that it's developing," she continued. "And that's a real worry both in my industry, but just generally."

She added a simple, "Terrifying," to sum up her feelings.

Waterston currently stars in "The Agency" on Paramount+ with Showtime, a spy thriller co-starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere.

"It's… the cast of characters, the incredible story, the incredible collection of directors involved, [screenwriters] the Butterworths. It was just an embarrassment of riches and a no-brainer," she said of signing on for her role as a CIA agent.

Adapted from a French drama, "Le Bureau des Legendes," the show is a spy thriller featuring Fassbender’s character, a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. But when the love of his life reappears, their romance reignites and his career, identity and mission are all put on the line, along with his heart.

"I started with this script, and I was struck by the take that it had on the world of espionage," Waterston said. "We see a lot of the glamorous take or we'll see the cynical take. And I felt we were striking a fair balance here with a skeptical take. Which is to say, the cynical take is there's nothing good. And the skeptical take is that there's no perfect truth. And that then unlocks so much story and so much character development."

"Getting at the heart of something is a challenge and a bit mysterious and everyone's a bit hard to pin down and everybody's a walking contradiction and people are telling the truth out of one side of their mouth and a lie out of the other all the time. So it just felt like, there's so much to play here and there's so much potential story here."

Waterston also became fascinated by the history of women in the CIA as she prepared for her role.

"I just completely fell in love with women in the CIA. There are incredible books. I think it just came out this year called ‘The Sisterhood’ that I loved that took me through the history of women in the CIA. That ended up being very useful for me in developing the character, just who you have to be in order to get there and then who you have to be to climb the ranks," she said.

"And for various reasons about what I know is maybe in store for my character, it's important for me in this first season to really understand what it takes to be great in this environment, great at your job."

"The Agency" is streaming now on Paramount+ with Showtime, with new episodes releasing every Friday.