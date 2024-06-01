End those annoying Wi-Fi password-sharing popups

It can be very convenient to log into the Wi-Fi network easily via password sharing when visiting a new location or a family or friend's house. Instead of having to dig around for the password or struggling to share long, alphanumeric passwords with symbols, you can simply use password sharing to "drop" a password to your intended friend or family member.

But what if those notifications asking if you want to share your Wi-Fi password with devices nearby are persistent and annoying?

The good news is that it’s just as easy to stop sharing Wi-Fi password notifications as it was to share them. We’ll show you how to quickly stop Wi-Fi password-sharing popups on your Apple and Android phones.

How to stop Wi-Fi password sharing popups on iPhone

When the Wi-Fi password-sharing popups become too persistent, here are several options to address this issue:

Option 1: Disabling Wi-Fi Network Suggestions

On your iPhone’s main page, go to ‘Settings’

Tap Wi-Fi

Tap ‘Ask to Join Networks’

Tap Off

Now your iPhone will only automatically join networks it knows. You should stop receiving prompts to share your Wi-Fi password with others.

Option 2: Forgetting and rejoining the Wi-Fi network

Occasionally, it can help to reconfigure the network.

On your iPhone’s main page, go to ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Wi-Fi’

Find your Wi-Fi network and tap the ‘i’ icon next to it

Tap ‘ Forget This Network’

Tap ‘Forget’ in the popup box to confirm that you want to forget this network

To rejoin, tap the network you want to join

you want to join Enter your Wi-Fi password and tap ‘Join’

Option 3: Removing contacts from Wi-Fi password sharing

Under your contact information, you can remove the iCloud email addresses of the people you shared your Wi-Fi password with.

On your iPhone’s main page, go to ‘Contacts’

Scroll to the contact you want to edit

you want to edit Select the contact

Scroll down to where it says ‘LINKED CONTACTS,’ and if there is an iCloud email address associated with this contact, you will see it here

and if there is an iCloud email address associated with this contact, you will see it here Tap on the ‘iCloud’ option

option Tap ‘Edit’ on the top right corner

Scroll down and tap ‘Delete Contact’

Tap ‘Delete Contact’

These options should minimize the persistent Wi-Fi password-sharing popups. It, however, is part of the iOS feature to help make sharing networks with contacts you know easier. You can also provide Apple with feedback to impact future changes, here .

How to stop Wi-Fi password sharing popups on Android

When the Wi-Fi password-sharing popups become too persistent, here are steps to address this issue on your Android. Please note that exact steps may vary for specific device models.

On your phone, open ‘Settings’

Select ‘Network & Internet’ or ‘Connections’

or Select a listed network, then tap ‘Wi-Fi options’ or ‘Advanced settings’

or Toggle off ‘Wi-Fi sharing’ or ‘QR code’

Kurt’s key takeaways

While the Wi-Fi password-sharing feature has been created to be more convenient for their users, the persistent notifications to share your password can be annoying and distracting. Luckily, there are multiple options for turning off this feature on both Apple and Android devices.

