An electric aircraft the military has its eyes on can take off with only 150 feet of runway

In a remarkable demonstration, Electra showcased its hybrid-electric Ultra Short prototype to U.S. military stakeholders, emphasizing the aircraft's ability to operate in areas without conventional airfields.

This development comes at a crucial time, as recent natural disasters like Hurricane Helene in North Carolina highlight the need for aircraft capable of accessing remote or disaster-stricken areas with minimal infrastructure.

Designed to fill a critical gap

The Ultra Short aircraft is designed to fill a critical gap in military, emergency and search and rescue operations, as well as regional air transport. With its ability to take off and land in spaces as small as 300 by 100 feet, this innovative aircraft can operate from makeshift runways such as pastures or football fields. This capability makes it ideal for rapid resupply missions, tactical insertions and medical evacuations in challenging environments.

Cutting-edge technology meets practical design

At first glance, the Ultra Short might resemble a conventional private plane. However, its large flaps and eight electric motors mounted on the wings set it apart. This unique configuration, combined with Electra's patented blown-lift technology, enables the aircraft to achieve remarkable short takeoff and landing performance.

The hybrid-electric propulsion system allows for a cruising speed of about 200 mph and a range of approximately 500 miles with a 45-minute reserve. Notably, the Ultra Short consumes only one-third of the fuel helicopters use for similar missions.

Impressive demonstrations for military stakeholders

Electra Chief Test Pilot Cody Allee put the Ultra Short through its paces during recent demonstrations at Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico and Felker Army Airfield. The aircraft successfully executed takeoffs and landings from grass fields while showcasing tight 150-foot radius turns at low speeds and altitudes. These maneuvers are crucial for military operations where survival is a major concern.

Versatility beyond flight

One of the standout features of the Ultra Short is its ability to serve as a mobile power station. During the demonstrations, the aircraft powered pre-flight presentation equipment and sound systems directly from its onboard systems. The production version is expected to provide over 600 kilowatts of continuous power and more than 1 megawatt for short bursts. This capability makes the Ultra Short a versatile asset for various military and humanitarian missions, ranging from powering field hospitals to supporting communication systems in remote areas.

Military and industry interest in the aircraft

The demonstrations have generated significant interest from military stakeholders. Jacob Wilson, AFWERX Agility Prime acting branch chief, expressed enthusiasm for the Ultra Short's potential by stating that its efficient, quiet, and sustainable operations align with military objectives for contested and expeditionary logistics. He emphasized that the hybrid-electric propulsion system provides extended range and endurance, making it suitable for agile combat employment missions in austere locations with compromised or nonexistent runways.

With over 2,000 orders already placed for the commercial version — including interest from regional air carriers and helicopter operators — the future looks bright for Electra's innovative Ultra Short aircraft. As development progresses, the Ultra Short may soon become a familiar sight in both military operations and civilian airspace, ushering in a new era of flexible, efficient and accessible air travel.

Kurt's key takeaways

Electra's Ultra Short aircraft bridges the gap between helicopters and conventional fixed-wing aircraft. Its ability to operate in austere conditions with lower costs and reduced noise makes it a promising solution for both military and civilian applications. As Electra continues to refine the Ultra Short design and expand its flight envelope, the potential impact of this technology on disaster relief, military logistics and remote area access cannot be overstated. The successful demonstrations for the U.S. military mark a crucial step toward revolutionizing how we approach air transportation in challenging environments.

