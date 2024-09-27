Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: AI bad actors 'not very Christian'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
‘CHiPs' star Erik Estrada on how certain people using AI are not ‘very Christian' Video

‘CHiPs' star Erik Estrada on how certain people using AI are not ‘very Christian'

"CHiPs" star Erik Estrada shared his thoughts on the benefits and dangers of AI and explained how certain people using the new technology are not "very Christian."

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada says certain people using AI are not 'very Christian'
- Las Vegas Sphere's robot is seen 'learning about humans' from her interactions with guests
- OpenAI reportedly looking to strip control from nonprofit board, go for-profit in restructuring

erik estrada

Erik Estrada attends Hollywood celebrity sporting clays invitational luncheon and presentation at Spago on Feb. 5, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California.  (Brian To/FilmMagic)

'CAN DESTROY LIVES': During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 75-year-old actor and "Divine Renovation" host acknowledged the benefits of AI but cautioned that the new technology is also frequently being used for nefarious purposes.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS: Meet Aura, a humanoid robot that serves as a "spokesbot" at the Sphere located at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort. 

Aura the robot

Aura the robot, located at the Sphere in Las Vegas, can have conversations with guests and answer any questions he or she has about the venue or about any other topic. (Christine Gregorian)

CHANGE IN STATUS: OpenAI is working on a corporate restructuring plan that would pull control from the ChatGPT creator's nonprofit board and transform the organization into primarily a for-profit entity, according to a report from Reuters.

Sam-Altman

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, walks from lunch during the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 6, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images | Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DEEPFAKE IMPERSONATOR: Authorities are investigating a mysterious "deepfake" video call that successfully impersonated a Ukrainian high official.

Benjamin Cardin

Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, during an event in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.  (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.