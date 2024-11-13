Fox News AI Newsletter: AI developers discover 'Donald Trump neuron', expert says

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI developers discover 'Donald Trump neuron', expert says

- Petition calls for Trump admin to appoint Musk as AI advisor

- OpenAI touts AI infrastructure ‘blueprint’ to outcompete China, bolster economy under incoming Trump admin.

'DONALD TRUMP NEURON': Artificial intelligence recognizes images and the name of President-elect Donald Trump so much that the phenomenon is referred to as a "Donald Trump neuron," expert Chris Olah says.

MUSK PETITION: An artificial intelligence (AI) advocacy group is urging President-elect Trump to make billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk a special adviser to the White House focused on AI.

HELP FROM SILICON VALLEY: OpenAI has assembled a "blueprint" for artificial intelligence infrastructure that the company hopes will be considered by the incoming Trump administration and Congress – suggesting that the plan will help the United States maintain its lead in the field over competitors like China.

WHO’S RECORDING YOU: Remember when recording a phone call on your iPhone felt like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded? Well, those days are officially over. With the release of iOS 18.1, Apple has introduced a native call recording feature as part of Apple Intelligence.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.