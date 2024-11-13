Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News AI Newsletter: AI developers discover 'Donald Trump neuron', expert says

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
US, China in battle over who will win AI innovation Video

US, China in battle over who will win AI innovation

Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson on President-elect Trump's plan to deregulate cryptocurrency and A.I. in his second administration.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI developers discover 'Donald Trump neuron', expert says

- Petition calls for Trump admin to appoint Musk as AI advisor

- OpenAI touts AI infrastructure ‘blueprint’ to outcompete China, bolster economy under incoming Trump admin. 

phone with AI logo with Donald Trump inset

(Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP)

'DONALD TRUMP NEURON': Artificial intelligence recognizes images and the name of President-elect Donald Trump so much that the phenomenon is referred to as a "Donald Trump neuron," expert Chris Olah says.

MUSK PETITION: An artificial intelligence (AI) advocacy group is urging President-elect Trump to make billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk a special adviser to the White House focused on AI.

OpenAI and ChatGPT

INDIA - 2024/05/17: In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen with ChatGPT logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HELP FROM SILICON VALLEY: OpenAI has assembled a "blueprint" for artificial intelligence infrastructure that the company hopes will be considered by the incoming Trump administration and Congress – suggesting that the plan will help the United States maintain its lead in the field over competitors like China.

WHO’S RECORDING YOU: Remember when recording a phone call on your iPhone felt like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded? Well, those days are officially over. With the release of iOS 18.1, Apple has introduced a native call recording feature as part of Apple Intelligence.

record calls 1

Native call recording feature on iPhone (Apple)

This article was written by Fox News staff.