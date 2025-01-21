5 best home inventory apps to protect your property in case of emergency

The recent disasters sweeping the nation, from the torrential floods in North Carolina to the fires still raging in Southern California, showed how vital it is to have an evacuation plan because you might only have mere seconds to determine which items to take with you as you evacuate.

While caring for your loved ones during this extremely stressful time should be a top priority, it is unavoidable that you must rebuild your home and life, which can mean having to provide detailed accounts of what you lost to your insurance provider.

Trying to figure out what to take when you are given seconds or minutes to evacuate or having to file detailed insurance claims afterward can be a painful and confusing process.

Why keeping track of your home inventory matters

Home inventory and restoration apps can provide you with a tool to itemize and track every item in your home. Not only can these apps help you stay organized and fiscally responsible for everyday home projects, but they can also help you easily determine what you need to grab and where it would be when you have limited time to grab items to take with you when you evacuate. It is important to determine where and what to prioritize, especially if your home is at risk.

These apps can centralize all your home information so that you can stay within budget for home projects and maintenance work, and they can help you should you ever have to submit a claim after any disaster. It can also help you keep your home safer with routine maintenance. Additionally, creating a home inventory can help you determine if you have the appropriate amount of insurance coverage. Some apps allow you to upload important documentation for your home in general or specific items. This means if you ever deal with the worst-case scenario and cannot grab all the important home documents, your apps will have them stored for you and accessible by phone or computer.

Here are the top picks for apps that are best at keeping track of your home before or after a disaster.

Top 5 apps for home inventory & management

A comprehensive home management platform, HomeZada, helps homeowners manage all aspects of their home, including but not limited to: maintenance, finances, inventory and improvement projects. Because it acts as a central hub to organize and track important home-related information, it will help you track, locate, rescue important items and make filing insurance claims easier.

Key features of HomeZada

Home maintenance tracking: Create and schedule maintenance tasks such as HVAC servicing or gutter cleaning; get reminders for routine upkeep so it is one less thing for you to have to remember and prevent early replacement costs, as well as keep your home running more safely and smoothly

Create and schedule maintenance tasks such as HVAC servicing or gutter cleaning; get reminders for routine upkeep so it is one less thing for you to have to remember and prevent early replacement costs, as well as keep your home running more safely and smoothly Home inventory management: Ability to categorize inventory for all your indoor and outdoor spaces in a streamlined fashion with its established template so you do not have to start from scratch; assign photos, videos, receipts and warranty information for inventory items by room; critical for insurance purposes and disaster recovery

Ability to categorize inventory for all your indoor and outdoor spaces in a streamlined fashion with its established template so you do not have to start from scratch; assign photos, videos, receipts and warranty information for inventory items by room; critical for insurance purposes and disaster recovery Home improvement projects: Helps you create a budget, organize and track the progress of projects of all sizes around your home; store ideas, costs and documentation in one place to assist with tax and resale purposes

Helps you create a budget, organize and track the progress of projects of all sizes around your home; store ideas, costs and documentation in one place to assist with tax and resale purposes Finance and property insights: Track home equity and overall property value by monitoring mortgage payments, utility bills and other home-related expenses

Track home equity and overall property value by monitoring mortgage payments, utility bills and other home-related expenses Document storage: Employs key security features in storing important documents like purchase agreements, blueprints and appliance manuals

Employs key security features in storing important documents like purchase agreements, blueprints and appliance manuals Mobile access: Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home wherever you are and however you want

Pricing

HomeZada offers both free and premium plans. Premium plans features include providing additional tools for inventory management, financial tracking and project planning.

Website

For more information or to sign up, click here .

While not as comprehensive as Homezada, Centriq has a strong focus on home management, which centralizes everything you need to organize, troubleshoot, operate and maintain your home.

Key features of Centriq

Manage paperwork: Scan barcodes of appliances and purchases in the home, which allows you access to manuals and warranty information; photograph product receipts along with photos and video

Scan barcodes of appliances and purchases in the home, which allows you access to manuals and warranty information; photograph product receipts along with photos and video Maintenance tracking: Add tasks with a reminder along with any item in the app

Add tasks with a reminder along with any item in the app Mobile access: Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home

Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home Troubleshoot with ease: Input product name or barcode with Centriq and get relevant troubleshooting videos to help you solve your problem

Input product name or barcode with Centriq and get relevant troubleshooting videos to help you solve your problem Replacement and repair ease: Centriq will lead you to the correct replacement parts and accessories by simply inputting your model number

Pricing

Centriq offers both free and premium plans. Some of the extra features of the Premium plan include interactions between multiple properties and shared access for multi-users.

Website

For more information or to sign up, click here .

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners created the NAIC Home Inventory app to help you if you need to file a claim, as well as provide expert tips. The app showcases a simple, clean design of the inventory section with built-in room suggestions. Though a bit more generic than some of its competitors, this app helps you create an itemized list of your home should you need to file an insurance claim in the future.

Key features of NAIC home inventory app

Pro-tip access: Access informative guides from experts regarding insurance claims and disaster mitigation

Access informative guides from experts regarding insurance claims and disaster mitigation Home inventory management: Add or delete rooms suggested under the inventory section; use the barcode scan feature to easily pull up an item’s serial number; add photos and video with items

Add or delete rooms suggested under the inventory section; use the barcode scan feature to easily pull up an item’s serial number; add photos and video with items Mobile access: Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home

Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home Information access: Allows you to export inventory as a .CSV file without photos or as a PDF with photos

Pricing

NAIC Home Inventory app is free.

Website

For more information or to sign up, click here .

Unlike its namesake, Itemtopia actually goes beyond itemizing your belongings. Available in over 170 countries worldwide, the app allows you to manage services, warranties as well as medical records. A rich and interactive app helps you start with ease by incorporating AI intelligence.

Key features of Itemtopia

Home inventory management: Add or delete items under "Locations" or "Item Collections"; add photos and video with items along with warranties and receipts

Add or delete items under "Locations" or "Item Collections"; add photos and video with items along with warranties and receipts Life management tools: Add medical records by individual, receipts by service and even manage pet’s vet appointments through the app

Add medical records by individual, receipts by service and even manage pet’s vet appointments through the app Mobile access: Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home

Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home Information access: Allows you to share export inventory as a .CSV file without photos or as a PDF with photos via email, text and other channels

Pricing

Itemtopia offers both free and premium plans. Some of the extra features of the Premium plan include larger storage (up to 2 GB or approximately 3,000 items), the option to add more users and the ability to showcase items for sale with a shareable link.

Website

For more information or to sign up, click here .

Created originally for home restorers and insurance adjusters, Encircle is a professionally geared app that can help homeowners stay disaster-ready. This app helps you record items around your home quickly. Because of its focus on industry professionals, some of the features and terminology might be confusing or unnecessary for an average homeowner.

Key features for Encircle

Home damage assessment: Document damage and progress of restoration jobs easily, collaborate with contractors and report a complete picture of a property loss

Document damage and progress of restoration jobs easily, collaborate with contractors and report a complete picture of a property loss Inventory management: Take photos, video and notes and organize by room; generate reports to instantaneously detail the story of loss; ensure the highest level of accuracy with time/date, user and GPS metadata info

Take photos, video and notes and organize by room; generate reports to instantaneously detail the story of loss; ensure the highest level of accuracy with time/date, user and GPS metadata info Mobile access: Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home

Access available via web and mobile app makes it easy to manage your home Information access: Share a link to your Encircle inventory through text or email; access spreadsheet view by logging into the web version of Encircle; create a PDF version of your inventory with photos by using the app’s "generate report" feature

Pricing

Encircle offers both free and paid plans. Users can use the home inventory app for free for up to two houses. Encircle’s restoration software has a free 14-day trial but is otherwise a monthly or annual paid membership.

Website

For more information or to sign up, click here .

Kurt’s key takeaways

It’s easy to feel chaotic and overwhelmed when disaster strikes or when friends or family members are grappling with huge losses in home and security. There are, however, home apps that can help you create a plan before and after disaster strikes so you can have one less problem to manage while grieving your losses. While the hope is that disasters will not happen to you, these apps I mentioned will help you know, organize and restore your home should disaster strike. With some of the easiest and best ways to create a home inventory, it will give you peace of mind and a proactive way to respond during an emergency.

Are you prepared for possible evacuation in an emergency? Have you survived a disaster? What did you learn, and what would you do differently? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

