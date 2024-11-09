Zion Williamson suffers another injury, which will sit him out indefinitely

Just when things were starting to look up for Zion Williamson, the injury bug has gotten to him again.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick had dropped 29 points in three of his last four games, but it will be quite a while until we see him on the floor again.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain in his left leg and will be out indefinitely.

Williamson played in a career-high 70 games last season, but that had come after playing 29 contests in 2022-23 and also missing the entire prior season. He also had already missed four of the Pelicans' 10 games this season.

Despite the missed time early on, the Pelicans signed him to an extension that guaranteed him $193 million back in 2021.

Things appeared to reach a head last year when it was reported that Williamson "doesn't listen" to the team when it comes to his diet and conditioning. There were times when it was apparent he was unable to keep up with the rest of the players on the court.

"It's hard, man. I'm 20, 22, have all the money in the world. Well, it feels like all the money in the world. It's hard," Williamson said over the summer of 2023 when asked about eating healthy and staying in top physical shape.

"I'm at that point now, because of certain things, I'm putting back the wisdom around me. I don't want to say older, because they get defensive, but I'm putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there."

He also had some off-court drama with former adult film actress Moriah Mills, who said she "genuinely loved" him. Mills also claimed the two had a sex tape and threatened to sue Williamson for the "damages you have caused my life."

At one point, Williamson had posted cryptic lyrics from a Notorious B.I.G. song, causing fans concern for his well-being.

The late Biggie Smalls raps "I can't believe suicide is on my f---ing mind," a bar that Williamson left in his story from the song "Suicidal Thoughts." However, Williamson has often spoken about his fondness for the rapper.

Williamson has missed time due to injuries to his knee, foot and hamstring.

