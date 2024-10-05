Yankees, Royals make MLB history in wild first game of ALDS

The New York Yankees knocked off the Kansas City Royals, 6-5, in the opening game of the American League Division Series on Saturday, but it sure didn't come easily. It came historically, though.

The Yankees have notched plenty of feats in the club’s illustrious history, but what happened Saturday was a first. It was the first postseason game in Major League Baseball history that had five lead changes, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Tommy Pham got the Kansas City Royals on the board first with a sac fly in the second inning, but New York’s Gleyber Torres responded with a two-run homer in the third.

MJ Melendez returned the favor with a two-run blast of his own, giving Kansas City the lead right back.

The Yankees walked twice with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to regain the lead, but the Yanks gave it right back thanks to sloppy play and weak contact that found holes.

Jazz Chisholm stole second in the seventh inning and the Yankees took advantage, with Alex Verdugo singling to score the speedy Chisholm, putting the Yanks up, 6-5.

It was the fifth, and final, lead change of the ballgame — the most-ever in a postseason game.

Luke Weaver got the four-out save for New York, retiring Michael Massey, batting champ Bobby Witt (who would win MVP had it not been for Aaron Judge ), and Vinnie Pasquantino in the ninth.

There is one cause for concern on the New York side, though. Despite his 58 homers, 144 RBI, .322 average, and 1.159 OPS, Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, lowering his lifetime postseason average to a meager .206 — he has struck out in more than one-third of his postseason plate appearances.

New York also went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The American League is off on Sunday, so both teams will be back on Monday for Game 2. It will be Cole Ragans (3.14 ERA) for Kansas City, and New York will return with Carlos Rodon (3.96 ERA).

