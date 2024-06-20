Yankees legend Derek Jeter exhausted by questions on Hall of Fame snub, says voter should be accountable

When Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season, there was little doubt he would soon be enshrined in Coooperstown.

The legendary New York Yankees shortstop was voted into the Hall of Fame four years ago, but he was not a unanimous first-ballot inductee. Jeter said he is not particularly bothered by the fact that one person decided not to vote for him.

But he did point to the expectations that were placed on him when he was playing and said he believes the voter should also face accountability.

"Members of the media always want us to be accountable as players," Jeter said during an appearance on Jimmy Traina’s Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "Good game, bad game, you have to stand in front of your locker, and you have to address the media. I did it every single day. You may not have liked what I said … but I was accountable, and I was there.

"And I think you should expect the same from the members of the media. I don’t care that someone didn’t vote for me. I really don’t, but I do think what becomes annoying is I have to constantly answer the question. And I don’t think I should be the one answering the question. Whoever it is should answer the question. I don’t have a problem with it, but I get tired of being asked that question."

The identity of the person who did not vote in favor of Jeter has never been made public.

But during his Hall of Fame speech in 2021, Jeter acknowledged the fact that he received 99.7% of the vote, saying, "Thank you to all the baseball writers … all but one of you."

Jeter spent his entire storied career with the Yankees.

He stepped away from baseball with 260 home runs, 1,311 RBIs and a .310 career batting average.