Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner understands pressure from fans to land Juan Soto: 'I've got ears'

The Juan Soto sweepstakes is the latest free agency battle the New York Yankees are trying to win, and owner Hal Steinbrenner discussed how his meeting with the left-handed slugger and his super agent, Scott Boras, went.

Or at least what he was allowed to say about the meeting.

"A very honest, back-and-forth dialogue" took place, lasting a "couple hours," according to the New York Post.

It's not that Soto truly needs to be sold on playing for the Yankees. He spent the entire 2024 season with them and ended up in the World Series, in large part due to his success in the Bronx.

But Steinbrenner did ask, without divulging details, what the Yankees' player development system looks like as it plays a large role in how teams perform now and into the future. Soto is looking for a long-term home and wants to be sure his next team is competitive.

Steinbrenner was asked multiple times what he believes Soto's wishes are, and the Yankees owner responded with "No idea."

"We'll be in the mix," Steinbrenner added. "All I know is he's earned this, and he's going to go through the process."

Yankees fans await Soto's free agency decision with bated breath, hoping their 2024 All-Star will be crushing homers for their team for a decade or more to come.

But there are contenders elsewhere, including the New York Mets, who have MLB's most wealthy owner, Steve Cohen. The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers are also potential suitors.

The talent Soto possesses at 26 years old is more than enough for many to believe he will receive the biggest contract in the sport's history.

Yankees fans have implored the franchise to spend whatever it takes to keep Soto at Yankee Stadium. And Steinbrenner hears the pleas and chants inside the stadium.

"I've got ears," he said. "I know what's expected of me. It's been a priority. Wouldn't have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn't.

"We listen to our fans. Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York. He's definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series."

Soto slashed .285/.421/.532 with 201 homers over his first seven years in the league.

