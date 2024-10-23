Expand / Collapse search
Yankees-Dodgers iconic moments: Sandy Koufax wins World Series MVP

Koufax produced one the most dominant pitching performances in World Series history

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
How important is a Dodgers-Yankees World Series to MLB? | Breakfast Ball

The New York Yankees will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in this year’s World Series. Over their last 50 meetings, their records are 25-25 when facing one another.

As we move closer to the 12th World Series matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, it is only fitting to look at some of the most memorable performances during the teams’ previous matchups. 

The Yankees entered the 1963 World Series looking to win their third straight championship. 

The problem for New York was it had to deal with Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax.

Sandy Koufax celebrates

Pitcher Sandy Koufax and the crowd erupt with joy after a Los Angeles Dodgers victory in the 1963 World Series. (Getty Images)

The Dodgers’ lefty was coming off a regular season in which he was the first-ever unanimous National League Cy Young winner. 

Koufax not only won the Cy Young in 1963. He was also named the National League MVP. The man nicknamed "The Left Arm of God" was 25-5 with a 1.88 ERA in 311 innings pitched with 20 complete games in the regular season. 

It was more of the same for Koufax in the World Series against the Yankees. In Game 1, Koufax threw a complete game while striking out 15 batters, giving the Dodgers a 5-2 win and setting a record for most strikeouts ever in a World Series game at the time. 

YANKEES-DODGERS ICONIC MOMENTS: DON LARSEN'S PITCHES FIRST, AND STILL ONLY, WORLD SERIES PERFECT GAME

Sandy Koufax celebrates 15 strikeouts

Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates throwing 15 strikeouts after the team's 5-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 2, 1963, in New York, N.Y. (James Drake/Getty Images)

St. Louis Cardinals legend Bob Gibson broke Koufax’s record when he struck out 17 batters in a complete game shutout against the Detroit Tigers in the 1968 World Series.

With the Dodgers up 3-0 in the series, they turned to Koufax again to try and close it out. The left-hander threw another complete game, giving up one run in nine innings while striking out eight batters, giving the Dodgers a sweep with a 2-1 victory.

With his dominating performance, Koufax was named World Series MVP. He was 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts with two complete games.

Sandy Koufax looks on

Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax before Game 1 of an NLDS during the 2022 MLB Playoffs between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

The Yankees are sending ace Gerrit Cole to the mound in Game 1, while Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Dodgers. 

Game 1 begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. 

