Yankees acquire one-time MVP Cody Bellinger as post-Juan Soto era continues

The New York Yankees are executing Plan B quite nicely.

Just a week after losing Juan Soto to their crosstown rivals, they acquired yet another All-Star, Cody Bellinger.

Just days after Soto left for Queens, they inked ace lefty Max Fried to an eight-year deal, and, on Friday, they acquired dominant closer Devin Williams.

Now, it appears they have added Bellinger, who was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and the 2019 NL MVP.

It's been an up-and-down career for Bellinger, who was on his way to becoming one of the game's best early in his career. From 2017 to 2019, he hit .278 with a .928 OPS. Since then, he's a .244 hitter with a .731 OPS.

ESPN first reported the deal. The Yankees later announced it on social media.

His last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, though, were better. In 2023, he hit .307 with 26 homers, but he took a step back with a .266 average and a .751 OPS in 2024. Analytics suggest Bellinger was lucky in 2023, because he's not nearly the hard hitter he used to be. So, the 2024 season could be seen as the lefty returning to reality.

The Yankees apparently plan on putting Bellinger in center field, although he has spent time at first base. If that's the case, it ensures that Judge goes back to his normal right field position, and they could now look at the first base market that includes Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Yankees will reportedly pay $45 million of the $50 million owed to Bellinger through 2026. He has a player opt out after the 2025 season. They sent reliever Cody Poteet back to Chicago.

