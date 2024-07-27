Yankees acquire Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. in blockbuster trade

The New York Yankees added a bat before the MLB trade deadline, agreeing to a trade with the Miami Marlins for All-Star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Marlins received three Yankees prospects in return for Chisholm, including catcher Agustin Ramirez, according to ESPN.

New York needs help at the plate despite its 60-45 record this season. Players like infielder DJ LeMahieu, outfielder Alex Verdugo and others have been struggling to get going, and the Yankees have not been the same team that shot out of a cannon to start the 2024 campaign.

Enter Chisholm, who is a 26-year-old who can play all over the field and provide a solid lefty bat for manager Aaron Boone’s lineup. Chisholm is slashing .249/.323/.407 with 14 doubles, 13 homers and 50 RBIs in 101 games for the Marlins this season.

However, Chisholm hasn’t fared well in July, hitting .198 over 94 plate appearances, though he does have a .309 on-base percentage due to his 12 walks.

Chisholm also provides speed on the base paths, an area the Yankees are lacking in considering they are 29th in stolen bases this season. Chisholm has swiped 22 bags, which is tied for 12th in MLB. As a team, the Yankees have 43 on the year.

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees deploy Chisholm in the field.

Chisholm began his MLB career as an infielder, playing second base and shortstop for the Marlins in his first three seasons. However, when 2023 came around, Chisholm was moved to center field, which has been his primary position since.

The Yankees' outfield has Verdugo in left field, Aaron Judge in center and Juan Soto in right. Boone could be looking to create a designated hitter carousel, allowing players some rest while rotating players in the outfield to keep fresh legs.

But considering Verdugo is hitting .178 in June and has a .287 on-base percentage this season, perhaps Soto can move to left field, Judge returns to his normal position in right field and Chisholm assumes center field duties.

Third base is also a clear hole for the Bronx Bombers, but Chisholm hasn’t played there once in his career. That could mean GM Brian Cashman is looking to acquire more than one bat to help his struggling lineup make a postseason push.

The Yankees are going for it by acquiring Chisholm, but he’s not a rented piece. Chisholm still has two more years of team control before hitting free agency in 2027, which is why it took three prospects to get the deal done.

Chisholm, like other players in the Yankees’ clubhouse, has a big personality that fits the bright lights of New York. That will be welcomed by Yankees fans as long as Chisholm is producing.

The Yankees still need corner infield and bullpen help.

The MLB trade deadline is July 30.

