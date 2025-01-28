WWE star JD McDonagh hits head in high-risk move during match, reveals extent of injuries

WWE star JD McDonagh revealed he will be out a few months recovering from injuries sustained in a tag-team match on "Monday Night Raw."

McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio teamed up against the War Raiders, Erick and Ivar, in hopes of capturing the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

At one point in the match, McDonagh launched himself off of the middle rope and moonsaulted in an attempt to knockout one of his competitors. McDonagh connected with Ivar, but he hit the back of his head on the announcers' table.

"McDonagh is lucky he doesn’t have a damn broken neck," Raw announcer Michael Cole said on the broadcast.

Indeed, McDonagh was lucky he did not break his neck. He did suffer a few other injuries during the match though.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good," he wrote in a post early Tuesday morning.

"I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that.

"See ya in a bit."

McDonagh had been in the Judgement Day faction with Mysterio, and Finn Balor since he arrived on the main roster and even served as a tag-team champion with Balor at one point.

He performed in WWE NXT UK and WWE NXT for a time before his call-up and was an NXT cruiserweight champion. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named him one of the top 500 singles wrestlers in 2019.

He has also competed in British Championship Wrestling, Fight Factory Pro Wrestling, NWA Ireland, Over the Top Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Zero1 and TNT Extreme Wrestling.