WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes silent over Caitlin Clark wanting to use her platform to ‘elevate’ Black women

Four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes has been one of Caitlin Clark’s most outspoken critics.

But Swoopes was left speechless during a recent podcast appearance after being asked about the Indiana Fever star’s remarks about her privilege as a White athlete in an interview with Time magazine after being named Athlete of the Year.

Swoopes, who was the first player ever signed to the WNBA, admitted on the "Gil’s Arena" podcast Wednesday that Clark receiving the honor was "great" for the league, but she questioned the criteria for what went into Time’s selection.

"I don’t think I’m surprised. I’m curious to know who the other candidates were. But the fact that that’s the very first WNBA player to ever win Time magazine Athlete of the Year is pretty special.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My question is — like the criteria — is it based off her performance on the court, which, yeah, she had a great year. Or is it more about the impact that she had on the game this season.

"I think it's great, not just for her. I think it's great for the league, right? Like everybody talked about the recognition she brought to the W this season, and, so, for her to be Time magazine Athlete of the Year I think it's really great for the league."

CAITLIN CLARK ADMITS FEELING 'PRIVILEGE' AS A WHITE PERSON, SAYS WNBA WAS 'BUILT ON' BLACK PLAYERS

But Swoopes had less to say when she was asked what she thought of Clark’s admission to the magazine that she benefited from her privilege.

"I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a White person, there is privilege," Clark said in the interview.

"A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked during Wednesday’s podcast about those remarks, Swoopes said nothing.

She appeared to raise an eyebrow and nod before the topic was changed.

Swoopes has faced criticism in the past over her hot takes on Clark. In September, Swoopes said she didn’t think Clark was "dominating" the league. Clark was later named WNBA Rookie of the Year.